Dump These Three Toxic Losers Now – and Buy This FAANG

It's been another rough week for the markets. All the usual suspects are in play - mounting inflation, recession fears, supply chain problems - and now things are compounded by mixed second quarter earnings calls across the board and fears of a historic 100-point rate hike from the Fed.

That means investors need to look really hard at what they're holding onto. A lot of the darlings of the previous bull market aren't just losers right now, they're toxic losers, sitting like deadweight in a portfolio and practically guaranteeing further losses.

I'm going to make it easy: you need to sell those now. And the way you find a toxic loser is very simple - get back to the basics. Companies with high valuations running on debt are going to sink you, and you need to replace them with companies that are showing solid profit margins, solid revenues, and that make or sell something people need (not want - need).

My readers have been asking me about certain stocks that are sitting near their record lows, but unfortunately, most of them fall in that toxic category. I did find one winner in the bunch, though - a FAANG stock that's weathered the beating tech stocks have taken surprisingly well.

Check out this video for the tickers...

As the bear market continues, investors need to keep looking for more opportunities to invest in companies that do well during recessions. And I may have found the opportunity of a lifetime.

I recently sat down with a man who has more than 40 years of buying successful businesses under his belt and beat Warren Buffett 3-to-1 during the 2008 Great Recession. One of his last deals made a 5,135% return, and he's got a new project on the horizon.

Investors who act now could potentially earn incredible returns while paying a significant discount.

I have all the details in this video...

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.