Watch Money Morning LIVE’s “World’s Biggest Show”

Start the conversation
We've had an incredibly unpredictable market this year, but our Money Morning LIVE viewers have been able to stay ahead of all the ups and downs thanks to our panel of experts. On Thursday we marked our one-year anniversary, and we've survived some of the world's biggest disasters to get here.
So, we decided to do something special. The team came together to celebrate, but because it's us, that meant doing more of what we love - developing trading strategies. Olivia Voz, Chris Johnson, Mark Sebastian, and 8Ball joined me to break down one of the toughest years in the market we've seen in at least a decade and lay down a trading roadmap for the months ahead.
There's no better way to prepare your portfolio for whatever may be around the corner. You can check out the full broadcast below.
Join over 500,000 readers and get free daily updates on the best ways to make money. Subscribe to Money Morning.
Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.
About the Author
Garrett Baldwin is a globally recognized research economist, financial writer, and consultant with degrees from Northwestern, Johns Hopkins, Purdue, and Indiana University. He is a seasoned financial and political risk analyst, with a focus on stocks, hedge funds, private equity, blockchain, and housing policy. He has conducted risk assessment projects for clients in 27 countries, and consulted on policy and financial operations for some of the nation's largest financial institutions, including a $1.5 trillion credit fund, a $43 billion credit and auto loan giant, as well as two of the largest Wall Street banks by assets under management.
Garrett joined Money Map Press as an economist and researcher in 2011, specializing in alternative strategies with an emphasis on fundamental and technical analysis.
Or to contact Money Morning Customer Service, click here.