2023 Profit Roadmap: Top Stocks to Buy (and Avoid) for the New Year

Like most of the experts here, Shah believes that 2023 will be a year of flexibility when it comes to your investing and trading strategy. If you hold onto a single rigid system of making money, it’s likely the market will flip next week and what you’re used to isn’t the reality anymore.

The first of two investments that you should be watching closely is one playing on 2022’s arguably biggest trend: energy.

The outlook into the new year is mixed with Putin’s war still raging across the Atlantic, supply chain issues persistent, Chinese President Xi’s controversial meeting with Saudi officials, and OPEC+ waffling between production increases and cuts.

But one thing is sure: net income for oil and gas companies in the U.S. doubled from 2021 to 2022, and now sits at a record high of $4 trillion. That’s a lot of money, and 93% of O&G executives say their outlook is positive for the coming year.

That leads right into Diamondback Energy (FANG), a $25 billion O&G stalwart headquartered in Midland Texas. In the fertile Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico, they control 525,000 acres and hold nearly two billion barrels of crude oil equivalent – which is important while winter hits the U.S.

They sport a 7% dividend yield, which means, without any appreciation, they’re going pound-for-pound for some inflation forecasts and could end up paying the difference to you in cash each quarter.

The other instrument to watch is none other than the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which is the ETF following technology. For Shah, this is the instrument to use for trading, not investing in 2023.

Technology over the past 10 years was the biggest cash-generating sector on the market, carrying us to new market highs, but all of that cash comes under pressure when the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates – which they’ve been doing since March of this year.

Volatility will be the name of 2023, and interest rates will be one of the most important macroeconomic indicators still, which means the QQQs will be the constant watch here.