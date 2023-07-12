This "Secret Weapon" Is a Must for Every Trader's Arsenal

It’s earnings season… and that means a lot of investors are going to be in the grip of “FOMO Fever.”

The crippling fear of missing out can set people chasing already expensive trades in the (irrational) hope they become… even more expensive later. It’s the wildly unsuccessful “buy high, sell higher” strategy.

But this is the “0dte Market.” It’s a casino that never closes and options expire the same day they’re traded - zero days to expiration. So it’s critical to keep your wits about you… approach trades with caution… and avoid expensive mistakes that could leave money on the table, or worse, take it out of your pocket.

If only everyone realized that… But they don’t.

And, as earnings approach, “market sentiment intensifies,” to put it politely. This drives up the implied volatility (IV) of many trades. High IV often lures FOMO-stricken investors craving big returns like Dracula craves a mug of O-positive.

But what these folks don’t realize is, increased IV means increased option premium - more expensive options, which can eat into potential profits.

Fortunately, there are powerful tools available investors can turn to. These effectively “come to the rescue,” offering the straight dope investors like you need to make informed decisions in the frantic off-track betting that is the options market today.

Today, I’m going to show you one such tool — a secret favored by many online experts. They use it like a Leatherman or Swiss Army knife to bend markets to their will…

The Best Options Multi-Tool to Use

Allow me to introduce you to… Market Chameleon.

This is an indispensable tool designed for savvy traders like us who actively pursue high-volume options with an eye toward superior returns.

This platform offers a treasure trove of resources, including seasonality, dividends, and biotech catalysts.

But you need to know how to effectively use that data to identify the best opportunities. It's not just about having access to the resources… It's about knowing how to use them to your advantage.

So, how does Market Chameleon help?

Well, you can use it to carefully examine options expiring around specific dates and focusing on those with a theoretical edge AND a win rate above 50%.

You can find good prospects in an up- or downtrend.

Important factors like sentiment, momentum, and resistance play a crucial role in this analysis, allowing you to make more informed trading decisions that actually align with market conditions… boosting your likelihood of success.

As the saying goes: But wait… There's more!

Market Chameleon goes beyond analysis. It lets you adjust your strategy and concentrate on trades within specific timeframes. This can help you effectively keep costs down. Whether you're looking for cost-effective options trades with a bullish crossover above resistance and in an uptrend. Or if you're exploring other trading opportunities, Market Chameleon puts the tools in your hand that can help you “move the needle” and achieve success.

So, give yourself a second to get excited about earnings season… There. Now that that’s over, take a look at Market Chameleon.

And get ready to make an end run around steep premiums and steep losses as your competitive trading edge gets wider and wider.

Let me show you how it works and what’s under the hood in this video…