A Healthy A.I. Correction is Coming

Several weeks ago I sent you a trading strategy using LEAP options trades that essentially negates all headline risk.

This strategy also gives you the ability to write covered calls once the option is "in the money"

The long and short if it is a LONG dated option on NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) - I'm talking about 2025 expiration.

Well, another reason to use this strategy is when the stock makes a 'healthy correction', you'll be able to play it to the downside for a short-term play.

Now, I personally - over the long term - want to own NVDA as a part of my buy-and-hold, or retirement portfolio.

It's akin to the Procter & Gamble Co (PG) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) type of investment.

But even those stocks have their pullbacks and bearish moments, and NVDA is about to see the same thing happen.

Of course, I don't think it's going to be a part of the A.I Bubble that I talked about yesterday, but I am bearish on the stock for the time being...

