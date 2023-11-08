Bitcoin Jumped 30% in Just 10 Days - Here's What's Next

Dear Reader,

October has been quite a month for Bitcoin (BTC) and its crypto friends...

So much so that BTC clocked in a better than 30% jump (up from $27,000) in the last few weeks alone.

And while many may be looking at the recent "bad news" as a reason for lower prices ahead, I'm expecting a November rally ahead.

Here's why...

Bitcoin's Breakout is Just Getting Started

Isn't it amazing what a month can do?

Think about it... less than four weeks ago, Bitcoin couldn't seem to shake the mid-range of $20,000. Then suddenly, we get a hint of good news - and BTC skyrockets 30% in just ten days:



And the news that sent BTC hurling to $35,000?

To answer that, let's go back to June 15th of this year, when the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock, filed for SEC approval of its Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)...

With all of the names out there filing for crypto approval (like the Winklevoss twins), what makes BlackRock's ETF any different from the roughly half dozen crypto ETFs already trading, such as BITO? To start, applications for physically-based bitcoin ETFs have been denied for the last ten years. So, most companies opted for futures-based ETFs instead due to the high approval rating of prior applications.

The problem is... this type of ETF is derivative-based, meaning it trades off of futures contracts. And between the management fees and contango (when the futures price of a commodity is higher than the spot price), these ETFs are always weighted against the long-term investor.

That's why I never suggest buying these for any extended period of time. But that might be about to change...

You see, BlackRock is applying for a physically-backed digital ETF, which means that this product will be backed by actual Bitcoin. And imagine how MUCH Bitcoin will need to be held in trust to support this ETF if approved - it's MASSIVE! All we need is the SEC to give approval...

Meanwhile, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), was recently found guilty on all seven counts of criminal fraud related to the now-bankrupt FTX exchange. His sentencing is unlikely to happen until early next year. And until then, the media spotlight on this will continue to be a bit of a stain on the crypto community.

But...

Here's Why the SBF Scandal is GOOD News for BTC Holders

It's been widely said that when bad news is out and something stops going down, you have weeded out most of the sellers.

Think about this... in the last year, we've seen the collapse of Celsius (CEL) and Terra (LUNA) coins and the destruction of FTX. And what did BTC do? Well, it basically triple-bottomed in 2022. So, has crypto winter finally come and gone for the multi-year cycle of BTC?

Let's look at the charts...

Finally, there's what's to come next - halving.

To understand halving, you need to understan…

