Don't be fooled by the price of oil

After spending the first four days of the week dropping, the United States Oil ETF (USO) saw a bump today.
Traders and investors alike are losing their minds. Oil at $100? The narrative is stronger than ever.
Yeah, right.
This won't last. It can't last.
It's not an accident that it fell to its lowest levels since late March yesterday.
The 19% pop we saw from the OPEC+ production cut announcement a few weeks ago? That's gone.
This is merely a head fake. And that means two things:
- If you've been thinking about making an investment in any oil-related company that'll benefit because of higher prices, sell out.
- Prepare for the downside ahead - there's money to be made here.
You see, the world - and price - of oil operates differently from normal businesses.
Let's stay topical and look at Tesla as an example.
When Elon Musk and company realized that demand for their vehicles was lower than before, they had to take action.
So, what did they do? What any business that deals with lower demand has to do. It's truly 101-level economics - demand drops, well, lower your prices to find the new optimal level for your business.
If you want to stay in business, it's not a choice.
Well, as I said, things work differently with oil.
Let's take a look at the chart for Crude Oil WTI Futures (WTI) as an example...
As you can see, right around late March, the price of WTI began to jump. Clearly, the market was starting to feel better about the prospects of oil.
So, that has to mean that the future prospects and fundamentals have to back this up, right?
Wrong.
We need to look at how the price of oil rose in March to understand exactly why though.
And herein lies the crux of the issue in taking the price of oil at face value as an indicator of future results.
When the demand for oil falls, unlike Tesla or other companies who must drop their prices accordingly, OPEC+ is able to simply decrease supply to respond to demand.
Imagine if Elon Musk said, "We're going to make fewer cars to address our demand issue." I'm pretty sure his board of advisors would do a spit-take on the spot.
The only reason oil is higher today than it was a month ago is because of OPEC. All of the fundamentals are still bearish.
We are going into a recession, which is telling you that energy demand is going to continue to fall.
You can point to China ramping up production all you want as evidence of better times ahead. Well, every other country is headed toward recession - even if China is coming up on better days, they're not immune to the global economy.
One of the things that massively drives China's growth is the demand for products that they make for the rest of the world. If the rest of the world is buying less, well, that impacts China.
I…
About the Author
Chris Johnson is a highly regarded equity and options analyst who has spent much of his nearly 30-year market career designing and interpreting complex models to help investment firms transform millions of data points into impressive gains for clients.
At heart Chris is a quant - like the "rocket scientists" of investing - with a specialty in applying advanced mathematics like stochastic calculus, linear algebra, differential equations, and statistics to Wall Street's data-rich environment.
He began building his proprietary models in 1998, analyzing about 2,000 records per day. Today, that database, which Chris designed and coded from scratch, analyzes a staggering 700,000 records per day. It's the secret behind his track record.
Chris holds degrees in finance, statistics, and accounting. He worked as a licensed broker for 11 years before taking on the role of Director of Quantitative Analysis at a big-name equity and options research firm for eight years. He recently served as Director of Research of a Cleveland-based investment firm responsible for hundreds of millions in AUM. He is also the Founder/CIO of ETF Advisory Research Partners since 2007, noted for its groundbreaking work in Behavioral Valuation systems. Their research is widely read by leaders in the RIA business.
Chris is ranked in the top 99.3% of financial bloggers and top 98.6% of overall experts by TipRanks, the track record registry of financial analysts dating back to January 2009.
He is a frequent commentator on financial markets for CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg TV, and CBS Radio and has been featured in Barron's, USA Today, Newsweek, and The Wall Street Journal, and numerous books.
Today, Chris is the editor of Night Trader and Penny Hawk. He also contributes to Money Morning as the Quant Analysis Specialist.
