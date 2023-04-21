Don't be fooled by the price of oil

After spending the first four days of the week dropping, the United States Oil ETF (USO) saw a bump today.

Traders and investors alike are losing their minds. Oil at $100? The narrative is stronger than ever.

Yeah, right.

This won't last. It can't last.

It's not an accident that it fell to its lowest levels since late March yesterday.

The 19% pop we saw from the OPEC+ production cut announcement a few weeks ago? That's gone.

This is merely a head fake. And that means two things:

If you've been thinking about making an investment in any oil-related company that'll benefit because of higher prices, sell out. Prepare for the downside ahead - there's money to be made here.

You see, the world - and price - of oil operates differently from normal businesses.

Let's stay topical and look at Tesla as an example.

When Elon Musk and company realized that demand for their vehicles was lower than before, they had to take action.

So, what did they do? What any business that deals with lower demand has to do. It's truly 101-level economics - demand drops, well, lower your prices to find the new optimal level for your business.

If you want to stay in business, it's not a choice.

Well, as I said, things work differently with oil.

Let's take a look at the chart for Crude Oil WTI Futures (WTI) as an example...

As you can see, right around late March, the price of WTI began to jump. Clearly, the market was starting to feel better about the prospects of oil.

So, that has to mean that the future prospects and fundamentals have to back this up, right?

Wrong.

We need to look at how the price of oil rose in March to understand exactly why though.

And herein lies the crux of the issue in taking the price of oil at face value as an indicator of future results.

When the demand for oil falls, unlike Tesla or other companies who must drop their prices accordingly, OPEC+ is able to simply decrease supply to respond to demand.

Imagine if Elon Musk said, "We're going to make fewer cars to address our demand issue." I'm pretty sure his board of advisors would do a spit-take on the spot.

The only reason oil is higher today than it was a month ago is because of OPEC. All of the fundamentals are still bearish.

We are going into a recession, which is telling you that energy demand is going to continue to fall.

You can point to China ramping up production all you want as evidence of better times ahead. Well, every other country is headed toward recession - even if China is coming up on better days, they're not immune to the global economy.

One of the things that massively drives China's growth is the demand for products that they make for the rest of the world. If the rest of the world is buying less, well, that impacts China.

I…