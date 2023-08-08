Earthquakes, Aftershocks and the Regional Banks Are Just What the Market Needed

Most good movies or books have a villain of some sort. The character that you root against, but also respect because it adds a certain excitement to the story.

For the last two weeks, I've been warning that the seasonal backdrop of the market is weak. Weak is actually a nice way to put it.

According to both weekly and monthly seasonality trends, the span between August and September are lean for returns. Scratch that, they're just plain bad.

We just got into week 32 for the market, identified with the callout in the chart below.

So, the "Dog Days of August" are now upon us. Historically this is the time of year when volume dries up and prices go down. Literally.

But it's not that easy... Keep reading and I'll break it down

The problem with seasonality is that it needs a "trigger". We need a villain. You know, something to blame the seasonality on.

Think about it, the most popular seasonal trend to talk about is "Sell in May and go away", but how well does that work? It's about a 50/50 proposition. Unless there's a reason for it to work.

Historically, that seasonal trend doesn't work well unless there's a trigger. Bad earnings, the market is already in a bear market trend, you get the idea.

The Regional Banks may turn out to be this summer's villain.

This morning, Moody's announced that they were lowering their credit rating on a list of regional banks. They've started with the smaller regional banks, but there's more.

Moody's also put a few of the larger regionals on credit watch.

Names like U.S. Bancorp (USB), Bank of NY Mellon (BK) Truist Financial (TRST), and State Street Corp (STT) were put on notice that they were under review for downgrading.

The reason?

Moody's feels that the credit strength of these banks will be challenged by liquidity and pressure on their profitability. Put another way, they've got balance sheet risks.

In March I talked about the failure of two regional banks as an earthquake in the banking sector. I also warned that just like any other earthquake there would be aftershocks.

These downgrades and credit warnings are an aftershock... But there's a bigger problem now. Its called "The Slope of Hope"

Let me explain in less than 200 words.

The regional bank ETF (KRE) has rallied 18% over the last month. The reason is simple, short-term traders have been rushing in to buy these companies at a discount. Trying to "catch a falling knife".

And it's paid off so far.

The regional banks have outpaced the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) fifteen-fold as the QQQ shares are trading just 1% higher over the same one-month period. That's the power of all of that negative sentiment that was priced in the regional bank shares in April unwinding.

It's an amazing example of "The Wall of Worry", but climbing that wall has its dangers.

The regional banking stocks are now no longer priced for the worst-case scenario. Instead, they've been bi…

