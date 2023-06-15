Go long on This Short Squeeze Rally

Start the conversation
The shorts are starting to get squeezed out of every corner of the market.
We've talked about how the rally was starting to spread from the smaller group of large-cap tech stocks earlier this week to some of the small-cap stocks that make up the iShares Russel 2000 ETF (IWM).
One of the casualties of this "wildfire" rally is the short sellers.
But that's providing some opportunities for traders like me that have been doubting the market's ability to move even higher.
The opportunities?
Well, they lie in targeting the companies that are now seeing true short squeezes.
Let's dive into this.
I love data. You know that by now I'm sure.
Data is the driving force behind the market now. What used to be a market that was dominated by opinions and rumors is now driven almost solely by data and the market's response to data.
Earnings, prices, volume, and options activity, are all part of that driving force. Of course, one of my favorite bits of data for the last 20 years has been short interest.
That's right, more than 20 years ago I did my first round of quantified studies on the relationship of a stock's price and short interest. What I found was something that I called an "ambidextrous indicator", meaning that short interest was good for stocks in both rising and falling markets.
That's why I was excited this morning to find the newest short-interest data updated in my voluminous database. It means that there is a fresh new round of short-squeeze stocks ready to make their moves.
Today, I want to focus on a short list of stocks getting ready to break out as they complete my three-part checklist as bullish short-squeeze candidates.
I'm not talking about trolling the message boards to find out which companies are "in-play" among those groups of investors. You can follow those companies - I certainly did while they were hot - or you can follow my easy process and list of short-squeeze stocks below.
Three Steps to Finding Big Opportunities in the Short Squeeze Market
- Find companies with high Short Interest Ratios. These are your short-squeeze candidates.
- What's a Short Interest Ratio (SIR)? It's simply the current short interest for a stock divided by its average daily trading volume.
- What's considered a "high" reading? In my 20-plus years of trading and research on short interest, I've nailed it down to one easy number, six or higher.
- Identify short-squeeze candidates that are in a strong bullish trend.
- Remember, higher prices are the short sellers' enemy. Knowing that we're only interested in short-squeeze candidates that are moving higher.
- The easiest way to filter the candidates down to trades is to look at each candidate's 50-day moving average. If it's trending higher, the shorts are feeling some pain.
- Determine a "Trigger Price"
- This is the price where the short sellers are likely to toss in the towel and where the short squeeze begins.
- Typical candidates: New Highs (52-week or all-time), round num…
About the Author
Chris Johnson is a highly regarded equity and options analyst who has spent much of his nearly 30-year market career designing and interpreting complex models to help investment firms transform millions of data points into impressive gains for clients.
At heart Chris is a quant - like the "rocket scientists" of investing - with a specialty in applying advanced mathematics like stochastic calculus, linear algebra, differential equations, and statistics to Wall Street's data-rich environment.
He began building his proprietary models in 1998, analyzing about 2,000 records per day. Today, that database, which Chris designed and coded from scratch, analyzes a staggering 700,000 records per day. It's the secret behind his track record.
Chris holds degrees in finance, statistics, and accounting. He worked as a licensed broker for 11 years before taking on the role of Director of Quantitative Analysis at a big-name equity and options research firm for eight years. He recently served as Director of Research of a Cleveland-based investment firm responsible for hundreds of millions in AUM. He is also the Founder/CIO of ETF Advisory Research Partners since 2007, noted for its groundbreaking work in Behavioral Valuation systems. Their research is widely read by leaders in the RIA business.
Chris is ranked in the top 99.3% of financial bloggers and top 98.6% of overall experts by TipRanks, the track record registry of financial analysts dating back to January 2009.
He is a frequent commentator on financial markets for CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg TV, and CBS Radio and has been featured in Barron's, USA Today, Newsweek, and The Wall Street Journal, and numerous books.
Today, Chris is the editor of Night Trader and Penny Hawk. He also contributes to Money Morning as the Quant Analysis Specialist.
Or to contact Money Morning Customer Service, click here.