Go long on This Short Squeeze Rally

The shorts are starting to get squeezed out of every corner of the market.

We've talked about how the rally was starting to spread from the smaller group of large-cap tech stocks earlier this week to some of the small-cap stocks that make up the iShares Russel 2000 ETF (IWM).

One of the casualties of this "wildfire" rally is the short sellers.

But that's providing some opportunities for traders like me that have been doubting the market's ability to move even higher.

The opportunities?

Well, they lie in targeting the companies that are now seeing true short squeezes.

Let's dive into this.

I love data. You know that by now I'm sure.

Data is the driving force behind the market now. What used to be a market that was dominated by opinions and rumors is now driven almost solely by data and the market's response to data.

Earnings, prices, volume, and options activity, are all part of that driving force. Of course, one of my favorite bits of data for the last 20 years has been short interest.

That's right, more than 20 years ago I did my first round of quantified studies on the relationship of a stock's price and short interest. What I found was something that I called an "ambidextrous indicator", meaning that short interest was good for stocks in both rising and falling markets.

That's why I was excited this morning to find the newest short-interest data updated in my voluminous database. It means that there is a fresh new round of short-squeeze stocks ready to make their moves.

Today, I want to focus on a short list of stocks getting ready to break out as they complete my three-part checklist as bullish short-squeeze candidates.

I'm not talking about trolling the message boards to find out which companies are "in-play" among those groups of investors. You can follow those companies - I certainly did while they were hot - or you can follow my easy process and list of short-squeeze stocks below.

Three Steps to Finding Big Opportunities in the Short Squeeze Market

Find companies with high Short Interest Ratios. These are your short-squeeze candidates. What's a Short Interest Ratio (SIR)? It's simply the current short interest for a stock divided by its average daily trading volume.

What's considered a "high" reading? In my 20-plus years of trading and research on short interest, I've nailed it down to one easy number, six or higher. Identify short-squeeze candidates that are in a strong bullish trend. Remember, higher prices are the short sellers' enemy. Knowing that we're only interested in short-squeeze candidates that are moving higher.

The easiest way to filter the candidates down to trades is to look at each candidate's 50-day moving average. If it's trending higher, the shorts are feeling some pain. Determine a "Trigger Price" This is the price where the short sellers are likely to toss in the towel and where the short squeeze begins.

Typical candidates: New Highs (52-week or all-time), round num…