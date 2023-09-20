Dear Reader,

That's right, I said it...

This may be the most perfectly timed market selloff that I've ever seen.

As a result, there are two opportunities to position for profits over the next four weeks.

I've got both nailed down using just one of my indicators.

Let's take a look at that, as well as the sectors that I'm targeting to trade both sides of this opportunity.

Your 10,000-FT Sector View of the Market and What It Means for Your Trading Game





I'll be in touch soon for another update on each of these sectors. Check back with me as I monitor each one of these sectors for the next once-in-a-decade opportunity.

Or better yet, learn how to trade with me by clicking here.

As always, I wish you the best trading success!

Chris Johnson

The post How to Cash In On The Most Perfectly-Timed Selloff in History appeared first on Power Profit Trades.

Here Are 10 “One-Click” Ways to Earn 10% or Better on Your Money Every Quarter Appreciation is great, but it’s possible to get even more out of the shares you own. A lot more: you can easily beat inflation and collect regular income to spare. There are no complicated trades to put on, no high-level options clearances necessary. In fact, you can do this with a couple of mouse clicks – passive income redefined. Click here for the report… Claim My Free Report