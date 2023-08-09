The Market is Going Risk off...

Think of something that you enjoy, like really enjoy.

I don't care what it is. Maybe you like to drive, ride a bike, sail a boat, play golf, or anything.

Now, think about the "sweet spot" of that thing you like to do. When it's on, it's on. Nothing can go wrong, and you feel almost invincible.

For me, it's feeling the sweet spot just after striking a golf ball just right. You can feel it in your swing and the club. You can hear it as the club strikes the ball perfectly and whistles through the air. And you can see it and see it in the flight of the ball as it lands exactly where you were aiming.

The market just got done with its own version of the "sweet spot", which means it's time for a reset.

Just a little more than a month ago Investors were preparing for earnings season. The appetite for risk was insatiable. Investors were buying shares of everything and anything.

Carvana (CVNA), through the roof.

Weight Watchers (WW), the same.

Anything Artificial Intelligence (MSFT, PLTR, GOOGL), to the moon!

Just like anything, too much of a good thing can be bad, and that's the situation that the market finds itself in today.

Let's look at the market from my Expectational Analysis approach to give you bearings on where things are heading over the next few weeks.

If you're unaware, my approach is based on combining three forms of analysis to provide a unique perspective that gives traders and investors an edge.

Fundamental, technical, and sentiment analysis are the three pillars on which market rallies and sell-offs are built. On their own, each form of analysis can provide some insight, but when combined the insight turns to a true performance edge over the rest of the market.

Fundamentals: Bullish

We're 85% of the way through the earnings season and things have gone better than expected. If there were a grade card for the season it would boast a solid "B".

Heading into the season we were expecting to see year-over-year earnings decline by -7.2%. So far, S&P 500 companies have posted a 5.2% decline, better than expected.

So far, 74% of the S&P 500 companies have beaten their earnings per share targets and about 65% have bested revenue expectations. The trends are averaging better than last quarter's results.

Outlooks are still tepid as 40 companies gave negative guidance and only 30 positive.

We'll get a look at the most recent Consumer and Producer Price Indices (CPI & PPI) over the next few days which will set the backdrop for a look at the broad economy. I'm expecting results that may be a little more inflationary than the last few data points. But so is the market.

Current Technical Analysis: Neutral

The market's technicals were stretched as we headed into the seasonally weak period that extends from August to September.

Two charts tell the tale of the technicals.

First, the percentage of S&P 500 companies above their 50-day movi…

