The Mouse House is Under Fire Ahead of Earnings

Hey, there traders,
I sent you a report on my expectations for the Walt Disney Co. (DIS) earnings scheduled for next Wednesday.
If you missed the report you can check it out right here
Save that report because there's a TON of great info (Including the trade that I opened on the company ahead of earnings) but before you click on that link I want to give you even more detail on why this could be a killer trade.
Disney is in a danger zone ahead of its earnings next week. But the market doesn't suspect a thing.
Actually, it's just the reverse. They're expecting everything and that's why there's a danger.
You see, during earnings season it all comes down to expectations...
Actually Tom Gentile and I just recorded a podcast that talked about this exact topic - Yea I know, a podcast! I've been itching to start a podcast for the better part of a year and we're finally doing it! I'll send you some details on where you can find it, the schedule, and so on once we get it all locked down.
For now, you can check out the first one right here.
On to the more pressing matter - DIS earnings. I recorded a quick video breaking down my approach to earnings using my expectation analysis strategy and why DIS is the PERFECT example on how using the three pillars of a trade can make you some serious cash.
I just posted the video to the Money Morning Youtube Channel - check it out right here:
About the Author
Chris Johnson is a highly regarded equity and options analyst who has spent much of his nearly 30-year market career designing and interpreting complex models to help investment firms transform millions of data points into impressive gains for clients.
At heart Chris is a quant - like the "rocket scientists" of investing - with a specialty in applying advanced mathematics like stochastic calculus, linear algebra, differential equations, and statistics to Wall Street's data-rich environment.
He began building his proprietary models in 1998, analyzing about 2,000 records per day. Today, that database, which Chris designed and coded from scratch, analyzes a staggering 700,000 records per day. It's the secret behind his track record.
Chris holds degrees in finance, statistics, and accounting. He worked as a licensed broker for 11 years before taking on the role of Director of Quantitative Analysis at a big-name equity and options research firm for eight years. He recently served as Director of Research of a Cleveland-based investment firm responsible for hundreds of millions in AUM. He is also the Founder/CIO of ETF Advisory Research Partners since 2007, noted for its groundbreaking work in Behavioral Valuation systems. Their research is widely read by leaders in the RIA business.
Chris is ranked in the top 99.3% of financial bloggers and top 98.6% of overall experts by TipRanks, the track record registry of financial analysts dating back to January 2009.
He is a frequent commentator on financial markets for CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg TV, and CBS Radio and has been featured in Barron's, USA Today, Newsweek, and The Wall Street Journal, and numerous books.
Today, Chris is the editor of Night Trader and Penny Hawk. He also contributes to Money Morning as the Quant Analysis Specialist.