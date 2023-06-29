This Consumer Discretionary Stock is Still a Charging Bull

As hard as it is to say, I'm still bullish on the consumer.

It feels so wrong, which is what makes it so right from my unique approach to tracking the market (more on that in a bit).

For more than a year, analysts and the media have cast doubts all over the consumer's ability to handle inflation and a weakening economy.

Despite the doom and gloom stories about our economy, consumers keep swiping their credit cards and booking vacations. That's resulted in one heck of a bullish contrarian trade that still has room to move higher.

I covered the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) just a few days ago along with a recommendation on how I'm trading the broader sector strength, you can read it here.

Now, it's time to do a deep dive into the companies that are in the sector to identify a few trade opportunities.

Let's start with a few details of the companies in the sector.

There are just over 50 stocks represented in the consumer discretionary sector.

The largest three: Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Tesla Inc. (TSLA), and Home Depot Inc. (HD).

The smallest three: Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK), Advanced Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP), and Newell Brands Inc. (NWL).

For the record, I'm currently bearish on NWL given its poor technical and fundamental standing. But we're not here to talk about that. Let's look at the bullish candidates.

The "dining out" experience has been one thing that has stayed consistent through the surge in inflation.

For the last year, we've seen patrons continue to flood into fast-casual and mid-market restaurants.

It was simple math for a while - restaurants weren't raising their prices as quickly as grocery stores. This meant that patrons could eat out for less than they would spend cooking at home.

Those times have changed as restaurants have updated menus to reflect their pricing. Nonetheless, the consumer has still been fine with spending a little more for the convenience of dining out.

One company continues to lead the consumer discretionary sector in this category: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG).

Shares of Chipotle are 51% higher year-to-date as the company has been one of the top 10 performing stocks among the group.

The strong technical performance comes from a surge in the company's fundamental performance.

The last two quarters have displayed Chipotle's ability to maintain its market dominance in its space by passing higher prices to its guests.

They've done that without backlash from their guests too - maybe charging extra for guac is actually a strategic play from the start.

This has helped the company to maintain its operating margin performance. A feat that other companies in all sectors have struggled to achieve.

I'm telling you things that you could look up yourself so far. Let's get into my unique look at the stock.

First, the price activity in Chipotle has a familiar signature that suggests shares are ready to surge higher.

Since reporting its quarterly earnings in April, the stock has been relativel…

