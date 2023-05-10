This is Our First Target Ahead of Gold's Massive Rise

This is an important week for your portfolio.

There's an opportunity on the horizon that you absolutely don't want to miss.

As you may have read in my last Power Profit Trades article, I'm seeing a lot of factors piling up that could be forming a perfect storm for the gold and precious metals market.

The potential profits we could see over the next six months are so massive that I'm hosting a special free training event this Thursday, May 11 at 10am ET to detail exactly what's happening in the market and the U.S. economy that could send the price of gold skyrocketing as much as 150% in the next 180 days!

To catch all of the intel I want to share with you on what could be the largest surge in gold prices of our lifetimes, just click here to reserve your seat - again, absolutely free of charge.

Note: Only those that register for the event will be able to access the training room on Thursday.

Sign up for SMS so you never miss special events, exclusive offers, and weekly bonus trades.

In the run-up to this Thursday's event, I'm going live Monday - Wednesday in the $5K Gold Breakout room to give you a brief primer on some of the most important topics that we'll be discussing later this week.

Today, I gave you a look at the first of many gold securities I'm targeting, which technical I'm focused on, and what will tell me the time is right to jump in on a new trade.

You can catch today's discussion by visiting the $5K Gold Breakout room and scrolling down to the Replays section at the bottom of the page.

If you haven't yet done so, be sure to register for this Thursday's event, as the $5K Gold Breakout room will only be accessible at that time to those who have registered.

Be sure to join me tomorrow around 12 noon ET in the $5K Gold Breakout room (I will post the exact time I'm planning to go live in the room tomorrow morning) for a look at another commodity that will also enjoy a huge boost right alongside gold, and the details on the security I'm going to target to profit from it.

I look forward to seeing you there!

Sincerely,



Tom Gentile

America's #1 Pattern Trader

The post This is Our First Target Ahead of Gold's Massive Rise appeared first on Power Profit Trades.