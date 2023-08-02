This is the pullback Trigger the Market Needed

I have this funny vision in my head this morning...

Janet Yellen rolls over in the middle of the night after hearing her phone give a gentle "ding".

She pulls the phone off her bedside table, and it immediately opens to her alerts after recognizing her face.

By the way, in my vision she's using an Apple iPhone "X". She's been holding out on the upgrade.

Her eyes immediately go to the green "Credit Karma" alert badge, which she swipes.

Wiping the sleep from her eyes, she looks at the time... thinks about calling Timothy Geithner... but just tosses the phone in the laundry hamper near the bed and rolls over to resume her sleep.

She murmurs "At least it's still stable" as she drifts back into her slumber.

She slept fine by the way.

Why? Secretary Geithner knows.

We've seen this before.

It was August 5, 2011. Credit Karma wasn't around so I imagine that Secretary Geithner's bedside "Princess" style phone pierced the night with its ring.

He answered to hear that S&P was dropping their rating on the U.S. Debt from AAA to AA+ with a negative outlook. It was just a scant three days after Moody's put the U.S. on a negative outlook.

The reason? The Government's inability to manage its finances. The shifts also came after Congress struggled to raise the debt limit AGAIN.

The funny thing is, if you ask most people, they assume that S&P brought our credit rating back to AAA. They haven't. Today's rating sits at AA+ with a stable outlook. That may be likely to change.

You see, the credit rating agencies have been nudging the U.S. Government for the last few months. This shouldn't have been a surprise.

But the market needed this, and here's why...

Fitch warned everyone on May 24, 2023, when they put the U.S. on "Negative Watch".

DBRS Morningstar put us on "Negative Watch" the following day.

Ironically DBRS Morningstar just moved the U.S. back to "Stable" last week while Fitch decided to go the other way with a downgrade.

All the while Standard & Poor's rating hasn't changed since 2011. Even after the government performed a public colonoscopy on their operations in the name of the housing crisis. History would show that they deserved it, but it would also show that the root of the problem came right back to the halls of Congress and the changes to banking regulation that helped build the housing crisis.

S&P was complicit in the housing crisis.

Let's focus on what's important, the market's reaction today, and what you should expect for an opportunity.

Today, the market is making the expected move. The Nasdaq 100 is down 2% while the S&P 500 is trading lower as well.

All the leaders are taking a haircut this morning, but it's not because of the credit downgrade.

The downgrade was the "trigger". The cause is more technically entrenched.

It's been exactly 71 days since the S&P 500 saw a decline of 1% or more. That's the longest streak since the…

