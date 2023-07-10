This Is the Quiet Before an Earnings Storm?

It's finally here.

That one out of four times a year that the market gets to see real numbers that actually put a valuation on the stocks that they have been buying or selling for the last three months.

Not the "Market's Value", but rather the "Real Value".

That's right, it's earnings season. And this season should be a big one for moving stocks... Why?

Since the last earnings season, investors have spent the last three months dusting themselves and getting back into stocks. That's after nine months of bear market declines followed by six months of a tepid trading range.

But finally, after all of that, investors appear to be jumping back into the market. Is it the right time?

Let's look at the numbers for the answer.

Since the start of the last earnings season, the S&P 500 is trading 6% higher. The Nasdaq 100, 15% higher. And like the S&P 500, the Russell 2000 Index is up six percent.

All in all, that's a healthy run for the market across the board.

But a run like that comes with some risks.

Many of the indicators that we traditionally monitor to determine the market's ability to move higher are flashing signs of caution.

First, a view of the sentiment picture.

About six months ago I laid out the argument that the market was in the process of climbing a "wall of worry". This is a term used to describe the bullish conditions that exist when the market is able to continue to rally despite what appears to be a bearish backdrop.

Wall of Worry rallies tend to dissipate or slow as investors become less worried about the market. In other words, the moment that many investors begin to expect the best case for the market.

According to several signs, we're approaching that point.

First, the AAII Sentiment Survey. This weekly survey gauges individual investors' expectations for the market. It's best known as a contrarian indicator for the same reason I described above. Market tops tend to coincide with highs in the survey's bullish responses.

The chart below shows the percentage of bullish responses to the survey since January 2020. While this percentage is not at its highs for the period, it is quickly approaching a reading of 50% or higher which has signaled several intermediate-term tops over the last three years.

Similarly, the CNN Fear & Greed Index is at levels suggesting that the market is currently being driven by extreme levels of investor greed.

This sentiment index is data-driven by seven different data points that gauge different activities of investors' behavior.

Like the CBOE Volatility Index and the AAII Sentiment Survey, market tops are associated with "greed" or price chasing, while bottoms are most often an indicator that it is time to start buying stocks.

There are several sentiment indicators that provide the same view of the current market that can simply be stated as investors may be too optimistic based on the current market dynamics.

That said, sentiment is not enough…

