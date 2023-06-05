This 'Rally" is coming to an end - here's why

Wow, what a week!

Last week we got to watch the market overcome one of the largest crises that it faced in the last year... the Debt Ceiling.

The politicians opted not to take this right up to the eleventh hour and do the market a favor by passing and signing legislation to raise the debt ceiling. Instead, the deal got hammered out midway through last week which allowed the market to celebrate with a long-awaited rally. I'm being a little sarcastic here, I hope you picked up on that.

Sure, last week's rally was one of the strongest since March of this year, but I'm guessing that investors are a little disappointed that they didn't wake up to the premarket trading another 2% higher, I mean is that it? The rally is over already?

Yes... and here's why.

The market has been operating on a different style of discounting for the last year.

We've gotten so used to a crisis looming over the market's head. it's been so long that we've gotten to the point where we just assume that the crisis will be averted.

Let's walk through a few.

Earnings

The last earnings season was forecast to be one of the worst earnings seasons in decades due to the slowing economy. Here are the stats for the season as it comes to a close:

78% of the S&P 500 Companies beat their EPS expectations while 75% beat their revenue expectations. That's an improvement in the last quarter.

On March 30, the expected earnings decline was -6.7% . All ten sectors reported higher results than that forecast.

66 of the S&P 500 companies issued negative guidance for the next quarter while 44% provided positive guidance.

I could go on and on, but you get the idea, those numbers weren't nearly as bad as expected.

Interest Rates

For more than a year now the market has been forced to deal with rising interest rates. The alternative to that? Out-of-control inflation is something that has already cut the consumer's confidence to the core.

The historically rapid ascent of the Fed's interest rates ranks among the most aggressive in recent history, but the market has been able to avert that crisis.

How? Simple, by looking forward to the better times when the Fed will undoubtedly be lowering rates. By some accounts, this could come as soon as the meeting in late July. At least according to the CME FedWatch tool.

A look at the current Fed Funds Target by way of the futures market shows a healthy chance for another 25bps increase to rates in July though. That's the next "crisis" that we'll see, and the market will climb the Wall of Worry all over again.

But That Crisis Isn't Until July, How Does the Market Trade This Week?

Well, we're heading into the week on a tepid note.

This morning we got reports on the economy in the form of April's Factory Orders and the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index. Both were lower than expectations, tellin…