Three Stocks I'm Trading Ahead of Earnings Season

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

We've all heard the stories about people getting out there to travel this summer.

We've also heard stories about how demand for ticketed events has increased from demand. I'm here to tell you that it's all true.

A little more than a week ago I did my latest "Walk Down Main Street".

If you don't follow me regularly, a Walk Down Main Street is when I get out there and do my own research while experiencing the economy at the Main Street level.

My last Walk took me through the mountains of Denver Colorado and the surrounding areas, including Red Rocks Amphitheater.

From the time I got on the Delta flight to Red Rocks and all parts in between I saw what we've all been hearing about. Busy travelers, spending money like it's going out of style on experiences. It's the battle cry for the summer of 2023, and you can make money from this trend.

Live Nation (LYV) owns live entertainment. From the venues to the bookings to the concessions, the company has turned into a turnkey operation for entertainment. We've all heard stories about the Taylor Swift concert ticketing fiasco in March. The pundits called it the end of Live Nation's hold on the industry. False. Call it a brick in the Wall of Worry as the company is firing on all cylinders.

The shows have gone on, and Live Nation is busy counting the cash. It's going to stay this way as the summer months are far from the end of the company's promotions, and cash flow. Which is where the opportunity comes in.

LYV shares are 30% higher year-to-date, doubling the S&P 500 returns and keeping up with the Nasdaq 100.

The technicals are positive as the 50-day moving average (MA50) is locked in a bullish trend.

Additionally, the stock has just crossed back into a long-term bull market trend as LYV shares moved above their 20-month moving average.

At $92, the stock is getting ready to make a move to take out its 52-week highs around $90.

The kicker, short sellers have been adding to their positions recently, driving the stock's short interest ratio to a reading of 7.2. That reading indicates that LYV shares are ready for a short squeeze that will accelerate the stock's ascent.

My 4-6 week target for the stock is $100, where it should find some resistance from the round-numbered nature of that price.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

With earnings right around the corner, this is one of the few stocks that I am interested in holding through the season. There are two reasons.

First, MSFT shares have a history of seeing strong "buy the rumor" activity in the two weeks ahead of their earnings. On average, the stock adds about 2.2% to its price in the two weeks leading to the earnings announcement.

The stock also rallies more than 3% after the earnings results are announced. That includes the two earnings quarters that saw Microsoft sell off after their…

