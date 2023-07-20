Start the conversation
Good afternoon,
As I'm sure you've noticed by now, I'm a sucker for the technical side of trading.
Well today, I want to show you the three things I'm watching from a technical perspective.
Why?
Because it's earnings season BABY!
The markets are going to become hyper-sensitive to the technical side of trading during earnings season thanks to investors' expectations...
So, What am I watching as we get into the thick of earnings season?
For starters, there's an index with its Relative Strength Index (RSI) trading above 70 - on a 21-day NOT a 14-day window - indicating that it's EXTREMELY overbought.
And the next thing that you need to keep an eye on is an homage to the bad boy of trading - Mark Sebastion - and we'll be keeping an eye on the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) to see if it can break some key levels and get this market going again.
And the third thing is going to be momentum - or more specifically the Market Breadth.
Now I'm not leaving you high and dry here, I've recorded a quick video - about six minutes breaking down exactly WHY I'm watching these indicators.
So, if you want all of the down-and-dirty details on WHY you need to be watching them also, check out the video below:
The post Three Technical Events to Watch This Earnings Season appeared first on Penny Hawk.
The $5 “AI Stealth Stocks” Everyone Should Own
AI giants like Nvidia aren’t a great buy anymore at $454. Where’s the upside in that? Shah Gilani believes the biggest gains in the $15.7 trillion AI Revolution will go to a handful of $5-a-share disruptors most investors have never heard of. He’s giving a free private briefing on these companies on Tuesday, July 25 at 2 PM Eastern.
About the Author
Chris Johnson is a highly regarded equity and options analyst who has spent much of his nearly 30-year market career designing and interpreting complex models to help investment firms transform millions of data points into impressive gains for clients.
At heart Chris is a quant - like the "rocket scientists" of investing - with a specialty in applying advanced mathematics like stochastic calculus, linear algebra, differential equations, and statistics to Wall Street's data-rich environment.
He began building his proprietary models in 1998, analyzing about 2,000 records per day. Today, that database, which Chris designed and coded from scratch, analyzes a staggering 700,000 records per day. It's the secret behind his track record.
Chris holds degrees in finance, statistics, and accounting. He worked as a licensed broker for 11 years before taking on the role of Director of Quantitative Analysis at a big-name equity and options research firm for eight years. He recently served as Director of Research of a Cleveland-based investment firm responsible for hundreds of millions in AUM. He is also the Founder/CIO of ETF Advisory Research Partners since 2007, noted for its groundbreaking work in Behavioral Valuation systems. Their research is widely read by leaders in the RIA business.
Chris is ranked in the top 99.3% of financial bloggers and top 98.6% of overall experts by TipRanks, the track record registry of financial analysts dating back to January 2009.
He is a frequent commentator on financial markets for CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg TV, and CBS Radio and has been featured in Barron's, USA Today, Newsweek, and The Wall Street Journal, and numerous books.
Today, Chris is the editor of Night Trader and Penny Hawk. He also contributes to Money Morning as the Quant Analysis Specialist.