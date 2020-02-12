Turn 25 Cents into $17,500 with This Tesla Pattern

"Love the product, hate the company."

Those are the six words I've always said when someone asks me about Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA).

See, I have a Tesla, and it's the best car I've ever owned. I have my own Model S to thank for getting me and my family safely out of the path of Hurricane Irma.

But the company is a different story, with the stock rising and falling on every word out of the unpredictable CEO Elon Musk's mouth.

Now, I still love the product. But I may be changing my tune on the second half of my go-to statement…

The company has changed quite a bit since Hurricane Irma touched down in Florida two years ago. More specifically, the stock has changed. Since September 2017, shares have risen 128%.

Heck, in the past week alone, it's undergone a wild 40% price swing!

If you were a TSLA call option buyer last week, then you could have entered this week with an incredible, almost unheard-of 7,000% profit.

But if you weren't, it's not too late. There's even more cash potential on the table…

Today, I'm going to tell you everything that happened with TSLA stock last week – and how to ensure you won't miss out on this profit opportunity the next time it comes around.

Here's how…

