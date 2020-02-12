LoginMy Member Benefitsarchivesresearchyour teamabout usFAQLog out
Stocks: TSLA
Profit Alerts: Making Money with Options, Quick Returns, Tom Gentile, Trading Strategy Alerts

Turn 25 Cents into $17,500 with This Tesla Pattern

This expert insight from originally ran in Power Profit Trades on

Tom GentileTom Gentile

"Love the product, hate the company."

Those are the six words I've always said when someone asks me about Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA).

See, I have a Tesla, and it's the best car I've ever owned. I have my own Model S to thank for getting me and my family safely out of the path of Hurricane Irma.

But the company is a different story, with the stock rising and falling on every word out of the unpredictable CEO Elon Musk's mouth.

Now, I still love the product. But I may be changing my tune on the second half of my go-to statement…

The company has changed quite a bit since Hurricane Irma touched down in Florida two years ago. More specifically, the stock has changed. Since September 2017, shares have risen 128%.

Heck, in the past week alone, it's undergone a wild 40% price swing!

If you were a TSLA call option buyer last week, then you could have entered this week with an incredible, almost unheard-of 7,000% profit.

But if you weren't, it's not too late. There's even more cash potential on the table…

Today, I'm going to tell you everything that happened with TSLA stock last week – and how to ensure you won't miss out on this profit opportunity the next time it comes around.

Here's how…

Now, as I'm sure you're aware, Valentine's Day is coming up this week. I know a lot of people think it's a Hallmark-generated holiday, but listen up – because on Thursday, I'm going to show you how to turn Feb. 14 into one of your most profitable days of the year.

The post Turn 25 Cents into $17,500 with This Tesla Pattern appeared first on Power Profit Trades.

