We're giving you even more content for free!

Hey guys,
I'm sure if you've been following me for ANY length of time you've heard me say the word 'Podcast' with no context.
That's my way of telling the people around me that I want to start a podcast - and I've wanted to for the better part of a year.
A little history Tome Gentile and myself used to host a podcast but we haven't posed one in over two years.
Tom and I have been friends for quite some time, we both value and respect each other's opinions on the market and the trades we are making, so i can't think of a better person to be a co-host.
Unfortunately, life gets in the way, we both got busy and just didn't have the time to do it.
Well, all that just change...
We hopped on a call, pressed record, and got to work.
We covered a ton of topics but to name a few, we covered earnings, traders' expectations, the credit downgrade, and so much more.
I really hope you guys enjoy the info - remember the more support and backing we get on this type of content the more we are willing to produce.
After all, if our resources can be used to better fit what you want, then we adjust until we've crafted the perfect experience for you - our followers!
You can check out the podcast with the video below:
About the Author
Chris Johnson is a highly regarded equity and options analyst who has spent much of his nearly 30-year market career designing and interpreting complex models to help investment firms transform millions of data points into impressive gains for clients.
At heart Chris is a quant - like the "rocket scientists" of investing - with a specialty in applying advanced mathematics like stochastic calculus, linear algebra, differential equations, and statistics to Wall Street's data-rich environment.
He began building his proprietary models in 1998, analyzing about 2,000 records per day. Today, that database, which Chris designed and coded from scratch, analyzes a staggering 700,000 records per day. It's the secret behind his track record.
Chris holds degrees in finance, statistics, and accounting. He worked as a licensed broker for 11 years before taking on the role of Director of Quantitative Analysis at a big-name equity and options research firm for eight years. He recently served as Director of Research of a Cleveland-based investment firm responsible for hundreds of millions in AUM. He is also the Founder/CIO of ETF Advisory Research Partners since 2007, noted for its groundbreaking work in Behavioral Valuation systems. Their research is widely read by leaders in the RIA business.
Chris is ranked in the top 99.3% of financial bloggers and top 98.6% of overall experts by TipRanks, the track record registry of financial analysts dating back to January 2009.
He is a frequent commentator on financial markets for CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg TV, and CBS Radio and has been featured in Barron's, USA Today, Newsweek, and The Wall Street Journal, and numerous books.
Today, Chris is the editor of Night Trader and Penny Hawk. He also contributes to Money Morning as the Quant Analysis Specialist.