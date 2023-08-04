We're giving you even more content for free!

Hey guys,

I'm sure if you've been following me for ANY length of time you've heard me say the word 'Podcast' with no context.

That's my way of telling the people around me that I want to start a podcast - and I've wanted to for the better part of a year.

A little history Tome Gentile and myself used to host a podcast but we haven't posed one in over two years.

Tom and I have been friends for quite some time, we both value and respect each other's opinions on the market and the trades we are making, so i can't think of a better person to be a co-host.

Unfortunately, life gets in the way, we both got busy and just didn't have the time to do it.

Well, all that just change...

We hopped on a call, pressed record, and got to work.

We covered a ton of topics but to name a few, we covered earnings, traders' expectations, the credit downgrade, and so much more.

I really hope you guys enjoy the info - remember the more support and backing we get on this type of content the more we are willing to produce.

After all, if our resources can be used to better fit what you want, then we adjust until we've crafted the perfect experience for you - our followers!

You can check out the podcast with the video below:

