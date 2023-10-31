Why This Is the Top Headline You Should Know This Week...

Dear Reader,

CJ here.

And we need to talk about this right now...

"Markets are on board with the Fed's 'higher for longer' policy, CNBC survey shows."

This is scary.

Now I don't care IF the headlines are telling you that the "markets are on board with the Fed."

In fact, I don't even care what Jerome Powell says on Wednesday.

Neither of those things matter.

Because this is the one number that does....

The market is literally in a must-win situation as we head into the first week of November.

Looking back, October will go into the books as a loser for stocks. That puts it on a three-month losing streak as stocks carried their late-summer weakness all the way into October.

Sure, we all expect to see some weakness in October, but as both Tom Gentile and I have stressed, October is historically the "comeback kid" for stocks the month averages a return of +1% over the last 20 years.

Now what?

Well, October's losses put the market into a must-win situation. Put simply, we should expect the first week of November to set the course for the next two months' trading trends.

This week is full of headlines. Jobs report, Apple earnings, and of course, the long-awaited decision from the Federal Open Market Committee (aka the Fed).

In my opinion, all three of these have huge implications for that first week of November. But the Fed's interest rate decision is likely to be the tipping point for the market's next 5-10% move.

Let's look at why and how I'm getting ready to trade the headline.

The market has been trying to trade independently of the Fed's persistent interest rate hikes through all of 2023.

We've heard Jerome Powell tell us that we're facing an interest rate environment that was going to be "higher for longer." Alas, equity traders ignored that message for much of the year, rallying stocks higher.

One very important market has heeded the Fed's forecast - the bond market.

Year-to-date, the bond market has followed a long-term bearish trend. Currently, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) trades near its lows, some 13% lower than where they started the year. In comparison, the S&P 500 is still 10% higher than where it started the year, despite a 10% correction over the last few months.

That could all change on Wednesday - and the following five trading days - as the Fed's decision has the power to cast a cloud over the market, even if they hold rates steady .

Here's why...

At its current level, yields on the Ten-Year are hovering just under 5%. This, after we saw the same number tap 5% last week, had a pointedly bearish reaction from stocks. The 5% rate has revealed itself as a psychologically significant level that, if broke, will send a wave of selling throughout the equity markets as investors readjust their three- to six-month views on where interest rates are going.

The same reaction happened in…

