Top 3 AI Stocks to Buy (and Not a Single One Is a Tech Company)

A few years ago at a Chicago loop dive bar, a coworker at an agriculture (ag) startup couldn’t contain his excitement.



His family grew corn and soy “downstate,” and harvest season approached. He couldn’t stop talking about the “new paint” on the farm.



If you didn’t grow up using “choring” as a verb, you’re probably asking the same question: What’s “new paint?”



It’s a term you need to know today.



It could drive your portfolio to massive artificial intelligence (AI) profits.



