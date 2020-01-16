One of Our Best Dividend Stocks to Own This Week Is Getting a $45 Billion Catalyst

When you think of dividend stocks, you might picture a utility company or insurer. A boring company in predictable sector. But it doesn't have to be that way.

Lennar Corp. Boosts Quarterly Dividend

In 2019, a lot of investors left home builders for dead. However, with housing demand rising at a time that supply is constrained, home builders look like solid investments over the next year.

Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN) just hiked its quarterly dividend by a whopping 213%.

The company has more than tripled its annual dividend from $0.125 per share to $0.50 per share. It has benefited from changing fundamentals in the housing industry. Lennar has also altered its land strategy in a way that will free up cash flow and allow it to return more working capital to shareholders. As the firm continues to pay down debt, look for it to continue boosting its dividend to attract new investors.

This next top dividend stock has been raising its dividend consistently for over 25 years…

Realty Income Continues to Hike

This week, Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) announced its 105th common stock monthly dividend hike since it went public in 1994. The company will now pay $0.2325 per share. That is up from the $0.2275 that it paid earlier this year. Its annual dividend has now increased by an average 4.6% per year since its public listing.

This is a very good increase for a company that is known for its reliable monthly payments. Realty Income Corp. has paid its monthly dividend for 595 consecutive months in a row in its 51-year history.

You're probably familiar with our next dividend stock. This technology giant isn't going away anytime soon. And a dividend hike could be likely at the rate it's still growing…

Will Apple Hike Its Dividend in 2020?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock continues to rise to new heights thanks to its successful transition to cash flow–heavy businesses like video streaming, movies, and music. Shares are sitting at $311, well above the consensus price target among Wall Street analysts.

The sharp rise in stock last year – more than 100% higher from its 52% week low — has pushed Apple's yield under 1%. That new reality has many speculating that Apple will increase its dividend in 2020 and return a big chunk of its record cash haul to investors.

But this next dividend stock is one of the highest and most consistent for income investors. And it could be due for a breakout with the 5G rollout…

