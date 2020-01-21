Best Penny Stock to Buy This Week Gets a 1,747% Catalyst

The plant-based meat industry was estimated at $4.6 billion in 2018. But UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) predicts it will grow to $85 billion by 2030.

That 1,747% growth is propelling our best penny stock to buy this week.

This penny stock is a backdoor play on a key contender in the plant-based industry. And it's the top penny stock of the week, because right now is the perfect time to buy.

Today's investors can now get 184% per share in potential profit if they grab it now. It won't be there for long…

Because penny stocks trade around $5 or less, they can gain or lose by vast percentages in short amounts of time.

For example, another top penny stock, Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX), took a nice 55% bound only five days after it reported promising test data on a new drug on Jan. 14.

But our best penny stock this week was already waiting to nearly triple in price as plant-based meat started to take off last year.

Why Plant-Based Meat Is More Than Hype

Some have criticized plant-based meat as a passing fad. However, with the number of big restaurant chains adopting plant-based meat, it doesn't look like it's going away anytime soon.

McDonald's Corp. (NYSE: MCD) announced in the fall of last year that the company would be testing a P.L.T. – plant, lettuce, tomato – sandwich in the Canadian market.

The sandwich patty is sourced from the disruptive Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), which has made a splash since its May 2019 IPO. It's grown around 50% since that time.

How You Could Collect up to $2,000 a Month (for Life) from One of Warren Buffett's Favorite Companies

If the Beyond Meat stock price holds on, it could be a rare case of a trendy IPO that's more than "hype." So far, this looks like the case.

Beyond Meat has partnered with iconic companies like KFC, Subway, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN), Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN), Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), and A&W Restaurants Inc.

Plant-based meat partnerships have been seen with big industry players across sectors. The venture arm of General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS), for example, just backed plant-based seafood brand Good Catch for its Series B round of funding last week.

With so many big brands buying into plant-based meat, it makes a good case for plant-based meat in the years ahead.

With the right plant-based meat play, you can ride the wave to more profits as the industry climbs 1,747%. And you can start this week, with our top penny stock at a discount promising a 184% profit…

The Best Penny Stock to Buy This Week