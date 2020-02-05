The Coronavirus Market Panic Is Delivering These Great Tech Stock Buys

Start the conversation
Not even the coronavirus can stop tech.
The market as a whole might be coming under pressure, but don't let that cloud the fact that some of tech's biggest leaders have been giving absolutely astounding earnings reports.
Veteran companies with massive market caps are achieving the kind of earnings numbers that someone would expect to see out of up-and-coming startups.
The latest earnings reports are showing us how the cloud services industry has given Silicon Valley firms a path to profit margins and cash flow that used to be impossible. And as for semiconductors, we just can't have a modern economy without them.
Outside news like the coronavirus might still cause some instability in the short term, but in the long term, the outlook is good.
As that pressure keeps up, we will be able to buy great stocks for great prices. Let's take a closer look at some of the opportunities here…
Michael A. Robinson is a 35-year Silicon Valley veteran and one of the top technology financial analysts working today. He regularly delivers winning trade recommendations to the Members of his monthly tech investing newsletter, Nova-X Report, and small-cap tech service, Radical Technology Profits. In the past two years alone, his subscribers have seen over 100 double- and triple-digit gains from his recommendations.
As a consultant, senior adviser, and board member for Silicon Valley venture capital firms, Michael enjoys privileged access to pioneering CEOs and high-profile industry insiders. In fact, he was one of five people involved in early meetings for the $160 billion "cloud" computing phenomenon. And he was there as Lee Iacocca and Roger Smith, the CEOs of Chrysler and GM, led the robotics revolution that saved the U.S. automotive industry.
In addition to being a regular guest and panelist on CNBC and Fox Business Network, Michael is also a Pulitzer Prize-nominated writer and reporter. His first book, "Overdrawn: The Bailout of American Savings" warned people about the coming financial collapse - years before "bailout" became a household word.
You can follow Michael's tech insight and product updates for free with his Strategic Tech Investor newsletter.
