The Coronavirus Market Panic Is Delivering These Great Tech Stock Buys

Not even the coronavirus can stop tech.

The market as a whole might be coming under pressure, but don't let that cloud the fact that some of tech's biggest leaders have been giving absolutely astounding earnings reports.

Veteran companies with massive market caps are achieving the kind of earnings numbers that someone would expect to see out of up-and-coming startups.

The latest earnings reports are showing us how the cloud services industry has given Silicon Valley firms a path to profit margins and cash flow that used to be impossible. And as for semiconductors, we just can't have a modern economy without them.

Outside news like the coronavirus might still cause some instability in the short term, but in the long term, the outlook is good.

As that pressure keeps up, we will be able to buy great stocks for great prices. Let's take a closer look at some of the opportunities here…