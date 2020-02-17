2 CBD Stocks That Are Worth Investing In

Make no mistake, cannabidiol (CBD) is a primary driver of the marijuana legalization effort in the United States. And the two stocks we're sharing with you today could easily double and triple your money this year.

CBD is the main non-psychoactive component of cannabis. It shows enormous promise for treating a variety of diagnoses. Those include post-traumatic stress disorder, autism, schizophrenia, and more.

CBD is also a good option for children and adults with certain kinds of epilepsy. They treat symptoms without exposing patients to the psychoactive effects of THC.

For many who use CBD oil, the newly available treatment has provided relief when all else failed. About two-thirds of epilepsy patients will respond to the first or second CBD medicine they're given for epilepsy, according to TMC News.

CBD is also rapidly gaining popularity as a general health treatment. People take it for everything – from increasing their energy to alleviating the pain of arthritis.

It's even used as a pet health supplement. And we're starting to see recurring CBD product coverage in The New York Times and The Washington Post, and discussion on national talk shows.

The rapidly growing number of use cases for CBD is promising. And that makes investing in CBD one of the most lucrative things an investor can do today…

The CBD market was worth $813 million by the end of 2019, according Statista.

But the National Institute for Cannabis Investors thinks the market could conservatively grow 146% to $2 billion by the end of 2020.

And a recent forecast made by leading cannabis researchers BDS Analytics and Arcview Market Research projects the market could pull in $20 billion by 2024. That would represent 2,360% growth from today.

Today, we're going to show you how the CBD industry can grow to a multibillion-dollar market.

And we'll even give you two of the best CBD stocks to buy to get you started.

CBD's Accelerating Journey to a $20 Billion Market

One of the most important moments for the CBD industry came at the federal level in 2018.

That's when the new Farm Bill was passed.

The Farm Bill effectively "normalized" CBD in the United States. It made industrial hemp, a major source for CBD, legal on the federal level.

Hemp farmers can now access banking services, crop insurance, and even federal grants for research that were previously unavailable.

For manufacturers and distributors, the Farm Bill made it legal to transport hemp and hemp products (including CBD) across state lines. Retailers can now sell CBD without fear of getting penalized by the U.S. government.

There is a large backlog of companies that have been itching to make or sell products from hemp.

Here are two of the most promising CBD companies on the market today…

CBD Stocks to Buy No. 2