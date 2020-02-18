3 Legal Marijuana Companies to Invest In

The number of legal cannabis companies in America is growing by the day. It's no surprise. Everyone wants in on one of the fastest-growing industries in U.S. history.

The growth numbers are outrageous.

According to the National Institute for Cannabis Investors, legal marijuana sales totaled $10.8 billion in 2018. In the next nine years, it's estimated the market could hit a whopping $2.6 trillion in annual sales.

That's industry growth of 23,974% in just over 10 years.

But investing in marijuana stocks requires extensive research. Many of the "companies" popping up are not the type of firms you want to invest in. They're just trying to cash in on the hype.

We have you covered. Today, we'll show you how to invest in marijuana successfully by picking out companies with strong fundamentals. Of course, marijuana investing is more speculative than income investing or passive investing. But the potential returns are astonishing.

Just look at CV Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS: CVSI). It soared over 1,500% in just five months in 2018.

The marijuana companies we'll show you today are the perfect balance of solid fundamentals and huge profit potential.

These are also companies that are directly involved with cannabis. These aren't massive biotechs looking to diversify their billion-dollar portfolios with a cheap cannabis drug. They're firms directly involved in the industry. That gives them much higher upside.

These are the three top legal marijuana companies to invest in now…

Legal Marijuana Companies to Invest In No. 3