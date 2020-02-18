The Dow Jones Industrial Average Slides on Apple’s Coronavirus Announcement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is pointing down after Apple Inc. warned about the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus across China. The tech giant downwardly revised its quarterly revenue forecast, citing weak Chinese demand and stalled production of its top gadgets.

More on this story below. Plus, see what else is moving the Dow Jones today.

Here are the numbers from Monday for the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq:

Index Previous Close Point Change Percentage Change Dow Jones 29,398.08 -85.34 -0.29 S&P 500 3,366.15 -7.71 -0.22 Nasdaq 9,731.18 -26.46 -0.27

Now, here are the most important market events and stocks I'm following today.

The Top Stock Market Stories for Tuesday

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is sounding the coronavirus alarm. The firm said it won't meet expected revenue levels given the fact that it has struggled to bring a large amount of production online in China. Delays due to worker shortages and factory closures could also impact other products. The firm also said that demand in China has plunged due to the ongoing outbreak. China reported another 98 deaths Tuesday and 1,886 new cases.

Our NEW Premium Stock Pick could double in the next 12 months. But the window is closing fast to get in on the BIGGEST gains. With a major catalyst just days away, the time to move is now. Click here to get the pick.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's easing activity registered at $18.9 billion last Wednesday. It was the 15th of 16 straight weeks that the Fed has pumped more than $246.6 billion into the markets since September. Ongoing efforts by the Fed and the U.S. Treasury Department are now starting to create headaches for regulators as U.S. deficits continue to surge. The Fed might not be able to prevent a rise in volatility if it doesn't stabilize reserves.

Finally, oil prices were falling yet again thanks to delays among OPEC leaders to reach an agreement on further production cuts. In addition, the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus has weakened demand for crude in China and other key Asian markets. This morning, WTI crude prices fell another 1.92% to settle just above $51 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent crude was off 2.1% and sitting near $56.50 per barrel.

Stocks to Watch Today: WMT, HSBC, BEN, LM

In earnings news, shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) added 1% this morning after the company reported earnings. Its quarterly earnings of $1.38 was short of expectations by $0.05. Revenue was also light in terms of expectations. The stock is likely getting a small bounce because the firm announced a 1.9% increase to its dividend.

(NYSE: WMT) added 1% this morning after the company reported earnings. Its quarterly earnings of $1.38 was short of expectations by $0.05. Revenue was also light in terms of expectations. The stock is likely getting a small bounce because the firm announced a 1.9% increase to its dividend. Meanwhile, HSBC Holdings Plc. (NYSE: HSBC) – a bank notorious for money laundering schemes and other serious violations of public trust – is preparing to let go of 35,000 employees. The job cuts will take place over the next three years as part of a broader plan to shed about $100 billion in assets. HSBC stock was off 4.8% in pre-market hours.

(NYSE: HSBC) – a bank notorious for money laundering schemes and other serious violations of public trust – is preparing to let go of 35,000 employees. The job cuts will take place over the next three years as part of a broader plan to shed about $100 billion in assets. HSBC stock was off 4.8% in pre-market hours. Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE: LM) have both been looking for ways to operate in a world where investors have increasingly shifted away from active management. The solution: a $4.5 billion deal that marries the two firms. Shares of LM stock popped more than 24% this morning, while BEN shares added 13.7%.

Look for earnings reports from Medtronic Plc. (NYSE: MDT), Bloomin Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN), Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A), Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN), Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE: CHH), and Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH).

Anyone Can Become an Angel Investor with as Little as $50

Angel investing used to be off limits to the average American… but Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec said it best during this live broadcast: "The walls have finally come down. You no longer have to be rich, famous, or powerful to become an angel investor!"

Congress has now made it possible for you to take advantage of these life-changing deals.

By becoming an angel investor, you can be right there – one of the first to invest in the next Steve Jobs, the next Bill Gates, or the next Elon Musk.

And because you're there at the beginning, the upside is infinitely greater.

For so long, regular folks have been locked out… but not anymore. Click here for details…

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.