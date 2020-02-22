LoginMy Member Benefitsarchivesresearchyour teamabout usFAQLog out
×
Share
Access Your Profit Alerts
Follow Startup Investing
Stocks: UBER
Profit Alerts: Startup Investing, Tech Watch

The Secret to Spotting a Billion-Dollar Idea

By , Special Contributor, Money Morning

I recently talked to you about how important it is to choose a star founder with the power to execute their unique vision.

But that's only half the battle. This founder must also have a billion-dollar idea.

When you find someone who can transform their great ideas into products customers need, you've struck gold.

Today, I'll show you how to spot a billion-dollar idea once you feel confident that you've nailed down a winning team.

The idea and the founder go hand-in-hand. You can't have one without the other.

Long before I was an angel investor, I sat on the other side of the table as a startup founder. I've personally founded four successful businesses. And let me tell you – it is seriously grueling work.

It was all worth it, though – and not just because I ended up making money.

More than anything, I'm glad I did it because each business started with an amazing idea. And what's better than watching an amazing idea come to life?

World-changing ideas are the bedrock upon which the startup world is built. Every successful business starts with one. And once you find a winning team to work with, you have to see whether their idea is any good.

But what does a great idea really look like?

How do you tell the difference between a founder with a billion-dollar idea… and one who's just blowing smoke? I'll show you…

Join the conversation. Click here to jump to comments…

Comment on This Story

Or to contact Money Morning Customer Service, click here.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Some HTML is OK


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Today's Markets
DJIA -227.57 (0.78%) 28,992.41
NASDAQ -174.37 (-1.79%) 9,576.59
S&P -35.48 (-1.05%) 3,337.75
UBER 0.20 (0.49%) 40.72