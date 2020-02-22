The Secret to Spotting a Billion-Dollar Idea

I recently talked to you about how important it is to choose a star founder with the power to execute their unique vision.

But that's only half the battle. This founder must also have a billion-dollar idea.

When you find someone who can transform their great ideas into products customers need, you've struck gold.

Today, I'll show you how to spot a billion-dollar idea once you feel confident that you've nailed down a winning team.

The idea and the founder go hand-in-hand. You can't have one without the other.

Long before I was an angel investor, I sat on the other side of the table as a startup founder. I've personally founded four successful businesses. And let me tell you – it is seriously grueling work.

It was all worth it, though – and not just because I ended up making money.

More than anything, I'm glad I did it because each business started with an amazing idea. And what's better than watching an amazing idea come to life?

World-changing ideas are the bedrock upon which the startup world is built. Every successful business starts with one. And once you find a winning team to work with, you have to see whether their idea is any good.

But what does a great idea really look like?

How do you tell the difference between a founder with a billion-dollar idea… and one who's just blowing smoke? I'll show you…