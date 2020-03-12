Make No Mistake: This Is a Global Crisis

I love joining Stuart Varney on his "Varney & Co." program on FOX Business Network – although I wish the news was better than what I've had to talk about lately.

There's been plenty to cover since the coronavirus slammed markets a few weeks ago. Now we're focused on what's next – are we at a market bottom, and is the government doing enough to help the inevitable economic impact we're facing as China, Italy, South Korea, the United States, and many other countries deal with the virus fallout?

These are the big questions Stuart had for me this week. In case you missed it, here's what I shared…

Looking for the Market Bottom

Shah on when we'll see the market bottom…

Stuart: Shah, any sign of a bottom at all in this market?

Shah: Unfortunately no, Stuart. On Tuesday, there was some sign of hope when markets closed on a high. I thought maybe stocks would settle in a little there – then obviously we saw selling overnight and in markets Wednesday, indicating to investors the worst has not yet come to pass. So I think we have some time to go – and it may be a matter of months.

The unknowns are so extraordinary in terms of this virus, and in terms of the global impact it will have. Let's not mistake this for anything other than what it is: a global crisis.