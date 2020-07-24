Dow Jones Now Sinking on Rising Political Tensions with China

The Dow Jones now is slipping this morning after the United States ordered the closure of China's Houston-based consulate.

Shortly after, China demanded that the U.S. shut down its consulate in Chengdu, a city in the southwestern part of the nation. Read for more on everything moving the Dow today…

Here are the numbers from Thursday for the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq:

Index Previous Close Point Change Percentage Change Dow Jones 26,652.33 -353.51 -1.31 S&P 500 3,235.66 -40.36 -1.23 Nasdaq 10,461.42 -244.71 -2.29

Now, let's get into what I think will be the most important market events and stocks on Friday morning.

The Top Stock Market Stories for Monday

COVID-19 has forced the Republican party to cancel its convention in Jacksonville. The news comes on the same day Johns Hopkins University reported that new daily cases surpassed 68,000 on Thursday. According to reports, the number of U.S. cases has now surpassed 4 million, with the death toll passing 144,000. Meanwhile, the World Trade Organization said that it anticipated a "substantial" impact on global trade due to the virus. "Although the full impact of the pandemic is not yet reflected fully in trade statistics, it is expected to be very substantial," said WTO director-general Roberto Azevedo in a statement.

Unstoppable: Our new Premium Stock Pick kept climbing while the rest of the market tanked. And as a leader in a new billion-dollar market, the gains are just getting started. Don't miss out – get this pick for free here…

Next, Senate Republican leaders said they will release a new economic relief plan to address the ongoing COVID outbreak next week. The new plan comes as extended unemployment benefits ($600 per week) expire this week. Both the Senate and President Trump are aiming for a scaled down version of the stimulus passed in March. House Democrats have already pushed a stimulus plan worth more than $3 trillion.

Finally, gold prices have seen their best week since 1987. Gold is now above $1,900 per ounce and reached a nine-year high as investors flock to safe-haven assets during the continued outbreak. Even though central bankers continue to say that there isn't going to be substantial inflation, investors aren't buying it. Especially after the Fed increased the money supply by more than 30%. Gold is now up 24% on the year thanks to low interest rates, massive stimulus efforts, and renewed tensions between the U.S. and China.

Stocks to Watch Today:

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) were flat after the telecom giant reported earnings. VZ reported that earnings came in for the second quarter at $1.18, topping expectations by three cents. The firm also beat revenue forecasts. Verizon said that the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak impacted its wireless service and affected advertising revenue.

(NYSE: VZ) were flat after the telecom giant reported earnings. VZ reported that earnings came in for the second quarter at $1.18, topping expectations by three cents. The firm also beat revenue forecasts. Verizon said that the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak impacted its wireless service and affected advertising revenue. Shares of Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) fell nearly 15% after the company reported earnings on Thursday. The company reported earnings per share $1.23, topping Wall Street forecasts by $0.12. The firm also topped revenue expectations. However, the firm said it is experiencing delays in the release of its next generation of extremely fast semiconductor chips. That news helped boost the performance of its rival Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NYSE: AMD).

(NASDAQ: INTC) fell nearly 15% after the company reported earnings on Thursday. The company reported earnings per share $1.23, topping Wall Street forecasts by $0.12. The firm also topped revenue expectations. However, the firm said it is experiencing delays in the release of its next generation of extremely fast semiconductor chips. That news helped boost the performance of its rival (NYSE: AMD). The entertainment industry is facing a variety of delays. According to reports, the Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has delayed the release of its live-action "Mulan" film. It also said that it is delaying the release of the latest installments of its "Avatar" and "Star Wars" franchises. Meanwhile, rival ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) announced that it will be delaying the release of its "Top Gun" sequel.

You Could Make Your Portfolio "Recession-Proof" with This System

While most investors watched their hard-earned money evaporate during the 2008 recession, Andrew Keene collected thousands per week by developing the ultimate indicator.

He used it to identify the moves all the big players were quietly making… putting him in the know weeks before others caught on.

Today, he's spilling the beans so that you too can turn any market condition into profits!

Click here now.

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.