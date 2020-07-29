How to Play These Top Semiconductor Stocks Now

Companies continue to push to be the world's largest chip producer. And Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., or TSMC (NYSE: TSM), is pushing its way to the top.

TSMC is the world's largest contract chip manufacturer, assembling semiconductors for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA), and over 400 other companies.

Recently, the company got some good news. TSMC's rival, Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC), announced that its next-generation chips would be delayed – a setback that could give the Taiwanese chipmaker a big leg up in this competitive market.

TSMC's stock rose around 10% following this announcement, helping it reach a $413 billion market valuation. This uptick helped push the stock into the world's 10 most valuable companies category – knocking out Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

When it comes to a highly competitive and saturated industry, using other companies' shortcomings is the name of the game. And that's precisely what we're seeing TSMC doing.

This strong response is important, especially after TSMC had to cut Huawei as a client due to the recent U.S. embargo. It's important because it proves that investors still believe in this tech giant.

Truthfully, I do, too – especially after hearing that Intel could be outsourcing a good amount of its production to TSMC.

How to Profit on Chip Stocks

What's the famous saying? One man's trash is another man's treasure? Well, it seems when it comes to this TSMC situation, what we're seeing is just that – one company's shortcoming is another company's opportunity for growth.

This boost is reminding me of when Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) began to capitalize on the shift to online shopping. Suddenly it was AMZN vs. brick and mortar. This battle is still relevant today; as more people stay home, brick and mortar retail loses and AMZN wins.

In the same scope, as Intel falls behind in production, delivering bad news to investors and customers, TSMC is looking to capitalize on this.

That's why I see TSMC as a buy on any pullback that we see. But truthfully, Intel is on my watch list as well. Because I believe with this push from TSMC, Intel will adjust their plans and work out the kinks, making it a buy opportunity as well – one that many might miss.

