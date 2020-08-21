Follow This "Triple Threat" Fast Profits Trade to a Solar-Powered Payday

If you've been following my Fast Profits recommendations, you know that the homebuilding sector is a trader's gold mine.

We've locked down one jaw-dropping payday after another in this market – more than 500% on LGI Homes Inc. and 125% on Zillow Group Inc., to name a few.

Well today, I'm bringing you a "triple threat" trade – this company does most of its business among homebuilders, and it's dipped a toe into the ever-strong tech sector, and it's benefiting from the still quietly rising demand for alternative energy.

Demand for solar panels may not be making headlines nearly as often these days, with the media narrowing its scope on coronavirus-related biotechs. But as Americans settle into a home-based reality for the foreseeable future, this is also a COVID-19 profit play brewing on the back burner, just waiting to explode…

And of course, I'm not just speculating here – it just wouldn't be a "Chris Johnson approved" trade recommendation without support from a strong technical analysis.

Check out the full details on this trade's profit potential in this, the latest edition of Fast Profits with Money Morning…

Trade Details… Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of Sunpower Corp. (NYSE: SPWR) using a limit order of $11. Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open SPWR Jan. 15, 2021 $12 calls (SPWR210115C00012000) using a limit order of $2.

