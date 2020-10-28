Grab Fast Profits on the Looming Bank Stock Collapse

Start the conversation
Bank stocks are running on empty right now, threatening to reverse their run. And there's not much on the horizon to pick them up.
Earnings weren't that impressive – and they met expectations that had been beaten down. The outlooks weren't strong. Interest rates are starting to roll over, which will take some money away from banks.
When the financials yet again signal to me that they're heading lower, I look for the stock likely to fall the hardest. That's the trade I have for you today.
Check out the full details in the video below…
Trade Details…
We're adding the SKF shares using a limit price of $11.50.
The options trade for the week is to buy to open the Jan. 15, 2021 BAC $25 put using a limit price of $2.40 or less.
Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials ETF (NYSEArca: SKF) using a limit order of $11.50.
Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open BAC Jan. 15, 2021 $25 put (BAC210115P00025000) using a limit order of $2.40 or less.
Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.
About the Author
Chris Johnson is a highly regarded equity and options analyst who has spent much of his nearly 30-year market career designing and interpreting complex models to help investment firms transform millions of data points into impressive gains for clients.
At heart Chris is a quant - like the "rocket scientists" of investing - with a specialty in applying advanced mathematics like stochastic calculus, linear algebra, differential equations, and statistics to Wall Street's data-rich environment.
He began building his proprietary models in 1998, analyzing about 2,000 records per day. Today, that database, which Chris designed and coded from scratch, analyzes a staggering 700,000 records per day. It's the secret behind his track record.
Chris holds degrees in finance, statistics, and accounting. He worked as a licensed broker for 11 years before taking on the role of Director of Quantitative Analysis at a big-name equity and options research firm for eight years. He recently served as Director of Research of a Cleveland-based investment firm responsible for hundreds of millions in AUM. He is also the Founder/CIO of ETF Advisory Research Partners since 2007, noted for its groundbreaking work in Behavioral Valuation systems. Their research is widely read by leaders in the RIA business.
Chris is ranked in the top 99.3% of financial bloggers and top 98.6% of overall experts by TipRanks, the track record registry of financial analysts dating back to January 2009.
He is a frequent commentator on financial markets for CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg TV, and CBS Radio and has been featured in Barron's, USA Today, Newsweek, and The Wall Street Journal, and numerous books.
Today, Chris is the editor of Night Trader and Strikepoint Trader and contributes to Money Morning as the Quant Analysis Specialist.
Or to contact Money Morning Customer Service, click here.