The Top Four Fractional Shares to Start Building Wealth Today

It wasn't all that long ago, in the grand scheme of things, that the public markets – those incredible, wealth-generating engines of American capitalism and creativity – had mile-high barriers to entry.

You could get in, but it wasn't easy – particularly if you were a "regular" investor. And it wasn't cheap.

There were steep commissions and fees, there were "transfer" fees. There were even odd-lot fees for buying less than a "block" of shares of stock. It all served to make those barriers that much higher.

The rich take moneymaking for granted, but that stiff cost of entry didn't just keep the less-than-wealthy middle- and lower-income Americans from making money. In a way, it was worse than that; the system took away – stole – people's ability to control their own financial destiny.

That was then, of course. Now everything has changed – much for the better. The rise of discount brokerages like Charles Schwab and "app-based mobile investing" platforms like Robinhood have "disrupted" those old, high barriers. Those are gone now, forever, and good riddance.

That makes right now the perfect time to take that all-important first step into the markets, to start building lasting wealth. Whether you've got $100, $500, $1,000, whether you're 25 or 55 – it doesn't matter. Anyone and everyone can get started with what I'm about to show you.

Fractional Shares Are Truly Revolutionary

Sometimes stocks can be expensive – and I don't mean a high price/earnings (P/E) ratio. I mean, they cost a lot of money.

Establishing a one-share position in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will set you back $3,400; Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) will cost you more than $1,500 a share – the list goes on and on… and on.

So, naturally, an investor with a relatively limited amount of capital might feel like those stocks aren't for them, or that they have to look elsewhere or settle – there go those barriers again.

But as I said, things have changed for the better. You may have heard it referred to as "micro-investing." Charles Schwab ran TV ads talking about "slices."

That's just fractional investing; buying fractions of shares of stocks. That's the really revolutionary development. Sure, it's great to have access to your portfolio in your back pocket, but the ability to buy a fraction, however large or small, of the market's best companies? That's the game-changer.

With just a couple of bucks, you can get started. Save a couple of bucks on groceries this week? Buy some stock. Did your way-cool uncle slip a $50 bill into that birthday card? Buy some stock. Find a twenty you thought you lost in the dryer? You get the picture.

Get into the market, because you have to be in it to win it. When (not if) you start to reap profits with your nest egg, however modest, you can build on that success and add to your positions when and how you see fit.

With all of that said, here are the four best stocks I want everyone – and I mean everyone ­– to buy to-day. As in, before the market closes at 4:30 p.m. There's nothing holding you back.

Own as Much of These Companies as You Possibly Can

The beauty of my "Fractional-Shares Starter Portfolio" is that you can aim high – for the very top. The gloves are off. Anyone can own the best companies in the market, run by the smartest people, with the biggest growth potential.

Fractional-Shares Starter Stock No. 1: Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) – With a recent trading price over $3,400, grabbing even a single full share of Amazon is way beyond the ability of a lot of retail investors. But as the dominant e-commerce heavyweight – heck, dominant retailer – Amazon is a must-own stock. Its successful forays into groceries and streaming are making it a "one-stop" destination play for consumers. But get some here and add to your stake on dips or via regular investments.

Fractional-Shares Starter Stock No. 2: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) – At a recent price of $133 a share, the maker of ubiquitous smart devices isn't as pricey as some of its brethren. But it's still a stock you want to own – in whole or in part. Start buying it here with cash on hand.

Fractional-Shares Starter Stock No. 3: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (NYSE: BRK.B) – Billionaire and investing icon Warren Buffett built Berkshire into an iconic investment – an alluring collection of businesses and a stock portfolio that, over the long haul, has been a great wealth builder. The "A" shares trade at an insane $413,509.56 each – too stratospheric for even fractional-shares investors. But the "B" shares, at around $227, are a superb candidate. And they'll just keep growing.

Fractional-Shares Starter Stock No. 4: Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) – I already mentioned Tesla… and with good reason. Electric vehicles (EVs) and driverless cars are hot topics that are destined to get hotter. Tesla (recently priced over $672) is already a "brand" in this space – because it's an innovator. Buy some of this stock while it's still way down from its $900 peak – and watch your wealth climb.

Now, with fractional shares, your future is wide open. But there are some practical limitations – the "fine print" – to consider carefully.

Not every brokerage offers fractional shares, and if they do offer them, the stocks you can buy in slices can be limited.

For example, Fidelity will let you buy a fractional share of any stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) listed in the National Market Index – think the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ, for instance.

Then you have Schwab, which limits fractional shares to stocks listed in the S&P 500. And then there's SoFi Active Investment, which is so limiting you can only pick from 43 stocks or ETFs that they've pre-selected.

But don't let those obstacles limit you; there's plenty of upside. Like any revolution, the "Fractional-Shares Revolution" is a tectonic event in the history of the markets. It's a new day – go build wealth.

