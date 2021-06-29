This EV Stock to Buy Today Could See Shares Run 10x Higher

I'm always looking for the next best high-growth industry – and right now, that's the electric vehicle (EV) space. Today, I'm giving you a "Buy" that's one of the highest growth opportunities within EV – a potential out-of-the-park winner that could be your next 10- or 20-bagger.

The global EV market is worth a mind-blowing $170 billion – and projected to be more than four times as big in just six years. The sector's set to grow 22% a year until it hits $802 billion in 2027.

And nothing spells opportunity more than getting in on the ground floor of a stock in a niche market that'll be riding on the success of a larger, already defined market.

My big "Buy" opportunity for you today is a small EV charging company that's working on some really cool technology.

In today's Buy, Sell, or Hold roundup, I tell you exactly why I love this company. I also review four other stocks you don't want to miss – a popular retailer that's a "Buy" at today's levels thanks to its gigantic revenue and ability to increase margins, two retailers I'd "Hold" on to right now because of their significant price run-up (make sure you aren't following the crowd into these), and one "iconic" stock I'm not buying because it might not be able to afford its dividend much longer…

So let's dive in.

Do you have a stock you want to ask Shah about? Send him a note and watch his weekly Buy, Sell, or Hold for Shah's take on what's next for this stock: shah@totalwealthresearch.com.

This stock isn't the only place where I'm seeing a ton of profit opportunity…

Right now, I'm recommending five technology stocks that are entering hyperdrive – I believe these stocks will cause a $353 billion ripple in the next 18 months. It's going to be so big that it will forever alter American life. For three reasons why each of these stocks is a total BUY, click here for all the details.

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.