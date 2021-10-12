How to Prepare for the Most Critical Earnings Season in Decades

Every earnings season, pundits say that the upcoming round of company reports is the most important ever.

Well, anyone saying the same about this round, which starts tomorrow, isn't wrong.

This is the most critical earnings calendar of my 20-year career as a global economist and investor.

The earnings reports of the dot-com bubble and the Great Recession pale in comparison to what is on tap for the next few weeks. This same time last year, I would have said that the disconnect between the global economy and the global markets wasn't as great as some other historical periods.

I would highlight the challenges in Q1 1973, Q3 1987, Q3 1989, Q3 1990, Q1 2000, Q3 2007, Q4 2008, and Q2 2020. These quarterly earnings periods began in the shadow of great crises and uncertainty. Big macroeconomic obstacles combined with uncertain government policies.

But none of them had the staggering combination of so many challenging macroeconomic factors at a time that price/earnings (P/E) ratios are so high. So the award for the most challenging earnings season and a bellwether of perhaps the next four years goes to Q3 2021.

So, let's take a closer look at what's happening right now, and I'll show you the best way to prepare for it all...

Q3 2021 Challenges

First off, we have a supply chain that continues to experience unprecedented transit delays with no sign of relief anytime soon, especially with the upcoming holiday season.

While it's already been 18 months since the pandemic started, COVID-19 cases and new variants continue to surge in pockets around the globe and threaten economic development. The United States and China are fighting, and war drums thunder over the Strait of Taiwan. And that's just the beginning of a massive fracturing between China and the West.

Then, there's oil.

Oil prices just hit a six-year high. According to JPMorgan Chase, they could go as high as $200 per barrel. That surge would be on the heels of all-time highs for coal, natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and other forms of energy needed to power manufacturing and the global supply chain. Heck, the entire nation of Lebanon experienced a blackout and lack of heat the other day.

For us in the States, it's not like we can rely on Washington for any help. Congress can't even agree on what color to use to print the Infrastructure Bill, let alone on the size and plan for deploying capital desperately needed for roads, bridges, and other critical assets.

Inflation continues to surge, despite the Federal Reserve's reassurances that such an impact would be "transitory." Add on the fact that the Fed is set to taper bond purchases when the market is already forcing the 10-year Treasury bond to its highest levels since before the crisis, causing even a professional economist like me to experience whiplash.

Earnings Ratios at Near Historic Highs

Do all these combined, negative factors justify the CAPE Shiller Ratio - the average P/E ratio of S&P 500 companies - hitting levels we haven't seen since 2002?

Not at all.

We've already seen multiple companies beat earnings expectations yet issue very concerning forward guidance estimates and warnings about the shortage of commodities and flailing supply chains.

For example, in recent months, McCormick & Co. (NYSE: MKC), the spice company that buys by the pound and sells by the ounce, has struggled to get shipments into stores and restaurants. And that's before the supply chain crunch hits its worst.

Nike has experienced a doubling in lead times from its shipments from Asia to the United States, while the average cost of a shipping container has increased seven-fold since before the start of the COVID-19 crisis. Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ: COST) is now renting its own vessels in 2022 to ensure delivery for the year, and even its executives admit the company faces shortages.

