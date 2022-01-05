Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Maintains 2022 Rally After Upgrade to "Buy"

Coca-Cola (KO) stock closed today at $60.81, up 0.86% from yesterday's close of $60.29 per share. It is up 10.84% in the last month, with a 52-week range between $48.11 and $61.19. This is following the news yesterday that Guggenheim Securities, an investment banking and capital markets business, upgraded Coca-Cola (KO) from "neutral" to "buy".

What is Coca-Cola (KO)?

Coca-Cola (KO) is one of the most recognizable brands in the world. Established in 1892, Coca-Cola has evolved into a global beverage company with a portfolio of more than 200 brands ranging from soft drinks, coffee, tea, water, hydration, and juices.

KO stock should not be confused with COKE stock.

Why Are Investors Interested in Coca-Cola Stock?

As an industry leader, Coca-Cola is at the forefront of product innovation for emerging markets and can navigate supply chain issues better than smaller competitors. In November of 2021, Coca-Cola announced its largest acquisition ever and took full control of the sports drink maker Bodyarmor SuperDrink. Will this help pull market share from PepsiCo’s Gatorade? Time will tell!

