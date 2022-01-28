ChargePoint Stock Rises With Upgrade from JP Morgan

ChargePoint stock (NYSE: CHPT) price today is up 10.48% from yesterday's close of $11.45 per share. This is following and upgrade from "Neutral" to "Overweight " by JP Morgan.

What Exactly is ChargePoint?

ChargePoint is a leader in the electric vehicle (EV) industry focused on charging solutions. With a massive network of public charging locations and a fully integrated portfolio of hardware, cloud services and support, ChargePoint can service nearly all EV charging needs.

Why Are Investors Interested in ChargePoint Stock?

The global electric vehicle (EV) industry is expected to reach $725.14 billion by 2026. It is a mix of startups and well-established automakers still dealing with still ongoing supply chain issues and semiconductor shortages. As this remedies, investors interested in finding the best EV stocks to buy are closely watching for big winners.

By 2025, could Lucid Motors be an EV manufacturing leader? And will ChargePoint be the leader in charging? Or will EVgo pull ahead as the better long term stock? Only time can tell.

