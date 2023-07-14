What to Do About the Nasdaq's "Great Rebalancing"

At the moment, I find myself bouncing around the bustling FreedomFest seminar like a pinball, trying to find a quiet spot to write.

This morning, I delved into the Invesco QQQ ETF’s (QQQ) restructuring.

It was enlightening to say the least.

And if you happened to miss my real-time analysis of the announcement, you'll get a shot at the replay in a moment.

In the coming weeks, as the implications of this event gradually emerge, I’ll go even deeper into this subject.

But for now, with an overextended market, a Federal Reserve potentially poised to hike rates by another 25 basis points, and second-quarter earnings that could expose the reality of several “zombie” stocks, predicting specific outcomes is a challenge.

So, we’ll just have to watch and react in real-time. Remember, just keep dancing close to the exit.

Today, I'm slated to participate in a panel discussion alongside John Mauldin, Jeffrey Hirsch, and Adrian Day. We’ll be sharing our favored strategies. And you know, I'll focus on the F-score and Graham-score model.

In the past 24 hours, I've conversed with Matt Taibbi about the condition of journalism, had an unexpected encounter with comedian Doug Stanhope, and spoken with several notable figures in politics.

Yet, my most captivating dialogue has been with John Mauldin, a renowned financial research expert.

We met for a half hour yesterday to explore the Permian Basin and discuss a company called Cibus (CBUS) in the agritech sector. Cibus presents an intriguing narrative that I’m continuing to research.

For now, the Nasdaq rebalancing is the news of the day. So be sure to watch the replay of my analysis - and what it may mean for you - right here.