Buy This, Not That: The Magnificent or Mediocre Seven?

The markets sure took a turn, didn't they?

After nearly falling off a cliff... they surged last week on a huge rally in the Treasury market.

As bond prices soared, yields fell... bolstering equity markets in their wake.

What remains to be seen, however... is whether this rally can continue into the end of the year.

With the market on a knife's edge between a rally and a rollover...

It's time for a look at the "Magnificent Seven."

I'm talking about Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA).

These heavyweights of the S&P 500 led the market rally this year... but are they BUYS or NOT right now?

From my absolute favorite to the one that should be thrown in the trash...

I break down exactly what investors should do with each. From which ones are buys to what prices to look for... I cover it all.

See which of the "Magnificent Seven" are still magnificent... and which are mediocre or miserable.

It's all in my latest Buy This, Not That video.

Click on the image below to watch it.

Transcript

Hi, Shah Gilani here, with your weekly "BTNT" or "Buy This, Not That." It's Tuesday after the close. It's already dark outside, but it's not dark as far as the stock market is concerned. It's showing signs of life because we've had a tremendous bond market rally. And as bonds have rallied and yields have come down, equity prices have gone back up... because that's what they wanted to see.

They wanted to see lower yields, lower rates, and that's what we're getting with bond prices screaming higher, but, hmm, we'll see where that goes, how far that goes.

The reason we've seen this rally based on the bond market rallying is the CFTC at the end of October showed that leveraged funds held record short amounts of Treasury bonds. More than since 2006. That's how short leveraged funds work.

So any issuance pulled back from the Treasury, and they did say they had maybe less issue, which remains to be seen down the line and a couple other good news items caused Treasury bonds to rally. And so all of those shorts had to cover. So we've seen the 10-year go from 5% down to 4.57% and the stock market loved that.

So what remains to be seen is whether there's enough energy for this rally to continue. Let's get into that for this week's BTNT. Again, it's Tuesday after the close, November 7. So the prices I'm giving you are as of today's close. What we're gonna cover this week... the Magnificent 7 because it's time to look at them again.

First up, Microsoft.

Mr. Softie, MSFT, is the symbol, you all know that. I don't need to go any further, people, it's a BUY. It's always a buy to me.

This is my stock. This is my favorite stock. It's been my favorite stock for more …

