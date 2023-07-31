Buy This Stock to Protect Investment Yields When Interest Rates Fall

Contrary to popular belief, the Federal Reserve isn't done raising interest rates.

Yes, the Fed raised rates last week - but here's the interesting thing.

PCE inflation numbers came out last week at 3% for June. That's fine, but that's only the headline number. The Fed focuses more on CPE numbers, which exclude volatile prices such as food and energy.

For June, CPE numbers grew at 4.1%. That's a problem because it means the Fed is likely to raise rates again, later this year. In fact, that's exactly what they've already been saying over the last several weeks.

The takeaway here is, we're getting close to peak interest rates.

How do we know we're getting close to peak interest rates?

For the last several weeks, with the Fed Funds range between 5.00% - 5.25%, the actual effective Fed Funds rate, which refers to actual transactions in overnight markets between banks, has been 5.08%. After the hikes last Wednesday, the effective Fed Funds rate jumped to 5.33%.

Rates are high enough now that we could see them coming back down later this year, or early next year.

Case in point, Bankrate came out with data last week that said the average 1-year CD, at well-known banks, was at 5.3%, yet the rate on a 5-year CD is only 4.5%. That tells you that the banks are anticipating rates will come down.

If you're a fixed income investor, it is a good time to start looking at laddering, whereby you purchase bonds or CDs that mature at staggered future dates, rather than all at the same time - but you could also look at individual stocks with high yields and low payout ratios.

With that said, I'm watching Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS), the Perth, Australia-based oil & gas exploration company that produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean.

The company finished Q4/2022 with record quarterly production of 51.6MMboe (562Mboe/day) which was up a whopping 128.3% over the same period a year ago.

And revenue for Q4/2022 was $5.16 billion which represented a 77.6% increase over Q4/2021.

More recently, on July 19, 2023, the company reported quarterly production of 44.5 MMboe (489 Mboe/day), down 5% from Q1 2023. The reduction was due to a planned turnaround and maintenance activities, so I'm not concerned.

Looking ahead, the company expects to finish 2023 with full-year production between 180-190 MMboe.

The company sports a healthy 38.64% profit margin, has a solid balance sheet with $6.88 billion in cash versus $6.77 billion in debt, and over the trailing twelve months it generated operating cash flow and levered free cash flow of $8.81 billion and $6.69 billion.

Those are very solid numbers, but most importantly for us, the forward dividend rate is $2.53 per share, which at the current price, amounts to a 9.92% yield, and the payout ratio is just 50.2%.

As I write this, shares of WDS are trading at $25…

