Global Debt Is Going to Crash Equity Markets: Just Not Today

Investors keep staying on the sidelines due to one very popular or rather unpopular narrative: the global debt bomb exploding.

For years now, fearmongering headlines on the subject have continued to stoke investor anxiety.

When debt levels skyrocketed in 2019, so did headlines like "Titanic Iceberg of World Debt Could Sink a Slowing Global Economy."

As the last decade of the 2010s wound down, year-end predictions and warnings multiplied with December 2019 registering several doom-and-gloom debt bomb headlines.

On Dec. 1, 2019, Bloomberg postulated, "The Way Out for a World Economy Hooked on Debt? More Debt."

A day later, the South China Morning Post warned, "Huge Public, Corporate, and Household Debt Looks Like the 'New Normal' for the Global Economy – Until the Next Crisis."

On Dec. 20, 2019, ABC News' top story was, "The World Bank Warns a 'Wave of Debt' Could Swamp Global Economy."

"Buckle Up for Turbulence: Why a Global Debt Crisis Looks Very Hard to Avoid" The Conversation, an academic website, pronounced.

And in Britain, The Guardian on Jan. 4, 2020, fretted, "Debt Will Kill the Global Economy. But It Seems No One Cares."

The fuse has been lit on the global debt bomb. Here's how bad it is, how it's affecting stock markets, and what you should do with your money…

How Debts Are Getting Out of Control

ABC News' article started out, "The World Bank has warned the largest and fastest rise in global debt in half a century could lead to another financial crisis as the world economy slows."

Citing the World Bank's "Global Waves of Debt" report, which looked at four major episodes of debt increases in 100 countries since 1970, the first being the Latin American debt crisis of the 1980s, then the Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s, and then the global financial crisis from 2007 to 2009, the report revealed that during the "fourth wave" from 2010 to 2019, the debt to GDP ratio of developing countries rose by more than half to 168%.

We'll break down those exact numbers country by country shortly.

The report also shows that the rise of debt across both private companies and governments around the world could be "amplifying the risks if there is another global financial crisis."

Global debt surged by US$7.5 trillion in just the first half of 2019, reaching a record US$251 trillion, according to the Institute of International Finance (IIF).

The IIF estimates total global debt will have exceeded US$255 trillion at the end of 2019 and calls the increase, largely driven by the United States and China, "mind-boggling."

Moody's, one of the big credit rating agencies, is notably worried about prospects for the world's debt in 2020. After reviewing Moody's latest ratings forecasts, an analyst said, "If we were to try to capture the agency's view of where we are heading on a palette of colors, we would be pointing at black – pitch black."

Citing politics in sovereign states and at the international level, Moody's believes "slow-motion stagnation" of global GDP growth will be increasingly compounded by unresolved structural issues, including aging populations, income inequality, low currency reserves, and poor government debt management.

Sovereign Debt Leads the Pack

International Monetary Fund (IMF) data points to 32 "high risk" countries with unsustainable debt, where government borrowing more than tripled in the last two years.

To make matters worse, countries with large account deficits that are overly reliant on foreign capital (including Argentina, Lebanon, Mongolia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Turkey, and Indonesia) could quickly see capital flight at the first whiff of a panic.

This alone would have a fourfold effect: sending their currencies plummeting, making their foreign currency–denominated debts more unsustainable, triggering a default or at least a partial default à la Russia in 1998, and fanning contagion prospects.

Sovereign debt is only part of the problem.

Last October, the International Monetary Fund said almost 40% of the corporate debt in eight leading countries – the United States, China, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy, and Spain – would "become so expensive during a recession that it would be impossible to service."

Firms unable to cover debt servicing costs from operating profits over an extended period, currently experiencing lackluster or nonexistent growth prospects, have risen to around 6% of non-financial listed companies in advanced economies, a multi-decade high, according to the Bank for International Settlements.

Adding to worries, the IMF says that the risks are "elevated" in eight countries with systemically important financial sectors.

The Buildup of Household Debt Is Mounting

Household debt to GDP hit 94% of GDP in South Korea in mid-2019, 84% in the UK, and 74% in the United States.

Debt ratios also stand at a high 74% in Hong Kong, 69% in Thailand, and 68% in Malaysia. China's household debt ratio is a more prudent 54%.

Rising household debt burdens, especially in the U.S. and parts of Asia, imply consumption booms are largely debt-driven.

If stressed households get squeezed by rising rates or an economic downturn, the engines of consumer confidence (consumer spending and production) could sputter, which would trigger a negative feedback loop that leads to rising delinquency rates, personal bankruptcies, bad debt write-downs, and all manner of knockoff effects.

"What, me worry?"

But not much, or any of the above has happened, which means the global debt bomb narrative is just that – a narrative – a story without an ending, at least not yet.

And head honchos on Wall Street intend to ride the "not yet" narratives.

Despite the rolling negative narratives including global debt bomb headlines, a drastic fourth quarter for stocks in 2018, and testy market bumps in May, August, and October of 2019, the consensus outlook for global economies and markets in 2020 is surprisingly upbeat.

And while geopolitical tremors just registered on investors' Richter scale and are a longstanding narrative that looks to be coming to life, saber-rattling over Mideast issues hasn't sunk any economy in years and hasn't done more to markets than bruise them temporarily.

Analysts' and investors' fears of an escalating U.S.-China trade war are mostly in the rearview mirror with "phase one" being readied for signing, just as global growth looks to be bottoming out and bouncing.

The International Monetary Fund is forecasting 2020 global growth of 3.4%. The World Bank is forecasting 2.7% growth.

The principal driver of analysts' optimism is the accommodative approach taken by central banks around the world, generally to offset trade war concerns and falling investment in 2019.

The New Normal Is Nothing to Scoff At