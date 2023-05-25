How to Trade Nvidia and Other Headline-Making Stocks

Start the conversation
Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) was at the forefront of a surge in the NASDAQ Composite index, thanks to an earnings report that blasted past analyst expectations and revealed Nvidia to be one of the primary beneficiaries of increasing demand for AI technology.
It's important to note, however, that this particular rising tide isn't lifting all boats. The S&P is continuing to hover around 4150 like it has been for the last several weeks, and the jury's still out on which way things are going to break.
Still, it's easy to get caught up in it whenever you see a stock bounce into the headlines, and one of the most frequent questions I get from people is what to do whenever a big news story breaks on a particular stock.
The thing is, it can be really dangerous to let yourself get pushed around by the popular sentiment of the moment, especially if you don't understand what's behind that story or whether you're looking at a momentary phenomenon or a real trend. Nvidia is a great example of this.
Sure, the stock is surging now, but the real question is, can they maintain it? Are we really going to see Nvidia become a trillion-dollar company any time soon? Those are the questions that should be guiding investors moving forward, not the current spectacle we're seeing.
This week on my live show, I take a look at a handful of the stocks that keep showing up in the headlines - companies like Tesla Inc (TSLA), where it seems like there's a new story every day - to cut through the noise and tell you which ones are worthwhile.
Check out the video:
Technical difficulties cut the show a little short today, so I wanted to make sure you heard about one of the biggest investments I'm in right now. It's a small company with a remarkable technology that has the potential to change a wide variety of industries - construction, mining, shipping, commercial travel and more - and some of the biggest names in tech are pushing hard to acquire it.
Even the Department of Defense is getting involved, and you know what happens when government spending hits the table - it's like rocket fuel for little companies like this one.
For a limited time, investors like you have a chance to join me on this early opportunity before Wall Street gets involved. Get all the details here...
About the Author
Shah Gilani boasts a financial pedigree unlike any other. He ran his first hedge fund in 1982 from his seat on the floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange. When options on the Standard & Poor's 100 began trading on March 11, 1983, Shah worked in "the pit" as a market maker.
The work he did laid the foundation for what would later become the VIX - to this day one of the most widely used indicators worldwide. After leaving Chicago to run the futures and options division of the British banking giant Lloyd's TSB, Shah moved up to Roosevelt & Cross Inc., an old-line New York boutique firm. There he originated and ran a packaged fixed-income trading desk, and established that company's "listed" and OTC trading desks.
Shah founded a second hedge fund in 1999, which he ran until 2003.
Shah's vast network of contacts includes the biggest players on Wall Street and in international finance. These contacts give him the real story - when others only get what the investment banks want them to see.
Today, as editor of Hyperdrive Portfolio, Shah presents his legion of subscribers with massive profit opportunities that result from paradigm shifts in the way we work, play, and live.
Shah is a frequent guest on CNBC, Forbes, and MarketWatch, and you can catch him every week on Fox Business's Varney & Co.
