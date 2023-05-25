How to Trade Nvidia and Other Headline-Making Stocks

Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) was at the forefront of a surge in the NASDAQ Composite index, thanks to an earnings report that blasted past analyst expectations and revealed Nvidia to be one of the primary beneficiaries of increasing demand for AI technology.

It's important to note, however, that this particular rising tide isn't lifting all boats. The S&P is continuing to hover around 4150 like it has been for the last several weeks, and the jury's still out on which way things are going to break.

Still, it's easy to get caught up in it whenever you see a stock bounce into the headlines, and one of the most frequent questions I get from people is what to do whenever a big news story breaks on a particular stock.

The thing is, it can be really dangerous to let yourself get pushed around by the popular sentiment of the moment, especially if you don't understand what's behind that story or whether you're looking at a momentary phenomenon or a real trend. Nvidia is a great example of this.

Sure, the stock is surging now, but the real question is, can they maintain it? Are we really going to see Nvidia become a trillion-dollar company any time soon? Those are the questions that should be guiding investors moving forward, not the current spectacle we're seeing.

Sign up for SMS so you never miss special events, exclusive offers, and weekly bonus trades.

This week on my live show, I take a look at a handful of the stocks that keep showing up in the headlines - companies like Tesla Inc (TSLA), where it seems like there's a new story every day - to cut through the noise and tell you which ones are worthwhile.

Check out the video:





Technical difficulties cut the show a little short today, so I wanted to make sure you heard about one of the biggest investments I'm in right now. It's a small company with a remarkable technology that has the potential to change a wide variety of industries - construction, mining, shipping, commercial travel and more - and some of the biggest names in tech are pushing hard to acquire it.

Even the Department of Defense is getting involved, and you know what happens when government spending hits the table - it's like rocket fuel for little companies like this one.

For a limited time, investors like you have a chance to join me on this early opportunity before Wall Street gets involved. Get all the details here...

The post How to Trade Nvidia and Other Headline-Making Stocks appeared first on Total Wealth.