How to Trade the Bond Market's "Rally-to-Rout" Whiplash

Just when I was all set to write about big bank earnings today, which were better than expected but not what you think, the reality of yesterday's bond market action sank in, deeply, and was frankly frightening.

Besides, more important bank earnings reports from regional and smaller banks are coming.

The bad news for bonds yesterday was so pronounced that it not only reversed an audacious rally but also triggered the worst selloff in 10-year Treasuries since the Fed started hiking in March 2022.

What happened can realistically be called a buyer's strike, or worse, a reality check on who's not buying Treasuries anymore. And that's beyond frightening.

Here's what happened, as well as what it means for bonds, interest rates, stocks, the economy, and most importantly - how to trade it.

First of all, in case you didn't notice, the bond market was in fast-track rally mode earlier this week, and I mean fast and furious.

After the 10-year Treasury yield got up to a cycle high of 4.81% on October 3, 2023, it collapsed. When yields fall, it means prices are rising. At the close on Friday, October 6, 2023, the 10-year yield dipped to 4.78%.

Then Hamas launched its assault on Israel on Saturday morning.

The bond market in the U.S. was closed on Monday, October 9th for a holiday, so on Tuesday, investors jumped into Treasuries and other "flight-to-safety," "flight-to-quality" sovereign bills, notes, and bonds.

That headlong rush into Treasuries coincided with a percolating narrative, courtesy of dovish Fed-speak, that higher rates were doing the Fed's job and further hiking might not be necessary. That motivated traders and investors to buy what were maybe the highest yields they were going to get, which drove short Treasury bettors to cover their suddenly wrong-way bets. All of this drove prices up so quickly that in only six trading days, by Wednesday, October 4th, the yield on the 10-year had collapsed to 4.58%.

That was a staggering 23 basis point rally in yields in six trading days.

The following day, Thursday, October 5th, the rally reversed, and the 10-year yield shot up by 12 basis points to 4.70%, in about a New York minute.

That was the worst day for bonds since the Fed started hiking in March 2022.

The preamble to the one-day bond rout story began earlier in the week when the reception to the Treasury's auction of 3-year and 10-year notes was lukewarm at best. But when the Treasury auctioned $20 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday, bidders puked.

Demand was so weak that dealers, who typically buy around 11% of an issue, had to step up and buy 18% of all those bonds. The yield jumped 12 basis points to 4.856% to get buyers to budge (as that 30-year auction faltered, the 10-year note price tumbled, resulting in its yield spiking from 4.58% to 4.70%).

The so-called auction "tail," or the gap between the lowest bid price and the average, was the narrowest since November…

