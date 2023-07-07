How You Can Win as America and China Battle It Out Over Tech

Start the conversation
From America's stealth bombers and MQ-9 Reaper drones to China's hypersonic generator, which is potentially capable of turning gas into plasma-powered hypersonic weapons, the common denominator is technology. And the common denominator in technology is semiconductor chips.
Chips are used in everything from artificial intelligence (A.I.), advanced defense equipment, robotics and autonomous systems (RAS), Internet of Military Things (IoMT), cyber warfare, immersive technologies, additive manufacturing, big data, and analytics.
Now, with America and China increasingly at odds over chips, rare earth materials that make advanced chips possible, and access to America's two biggest cloud resources - Microsoft's Azure and Amazon's AWS - chances are that testy relations could turn into outright decoupling, then into saber-rattling, and ultimately into open conflict.
The problem is basically that the two countries' relationship in this industry is symbiotic.
America leads the world in chip development, with companies like Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Intel Corp. (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) continually churning out new designs to meet the world's technological needs.
But China leads the world in chip manufacturing. As an example, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) is responsible for 60% of global foundry output. And China also controls many of the natural resources used in the creation of the chips that American companies design.
This tension sets the stage for what I'm calling the "chip wars" between China and the U.S., and one of the potential outcomes is nothing less than an international face-off over Taiwan.
Let me break it down for you: how quickly relations are deteriorating, what could happen next, and how you need to play it.
This Is the Best Example of the "Chip Wars" in Progress
I'll start by talking about Nvidia just so you can see what I mean.
Nvidia, the leading U.S. developer of chips used in artificial intelligence, is a darling of the stock market, having risen an astounding 209% in 2023 to $439.9 on June 20, 2023. It outsources the manufacturing of its chips mostly to TSM. Not only that, NVDA generated about 22% of its trailing twelve-month revenues of $25.88 billion from China.
These dynamics place Nvidia in both the U.S. government's crosshairs and China's strategic sights. Rumors were flying this week that the Commerce Department is considering banning Nvidia from selling its chips in China.
That rumor was floating above more serious consideration, attributed to White House sources, that the U.S. wants to cut off China from access to Azure and AWS, the two biggest cloud computing services in America where artificial intelligence applications can be created, housed, transferred or deployed.
In response to those rumors, on July 3rd (not coincidently the eve of America's Independence Day celebrations), China issued export restrictions on two rare earth materials, gallium and germanium. China control 95% of the world's production of gallium and 65% of germanium. Both materials are essential in advanced semiconductor chips, the kind the U.S. is the world leader in developing.
And the bombastic rhetoric between China and the U.S. is intensifying. Most…
Here Are 10 “One-Click” Ways to Earn 10% or Better on Your Money Every Quarter
Appreciation is great, but it’s possible to get even more out of the shares you own. A lot more: you can easily beat inflation and collect regular income to spare. There are no complicated trades to put on, no high-level options clearances necessary. In fact, you can do this with a couple of mouse clicks – passive income redefined. Click here for the report…
About the Author
Shah Gilani boasts a financial pedigree unlike any other. He ran his first hedge fund in 1982 from his seat on the floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange. When options on the Standard & Poor's 100 began trading on March 11, 1983, Shah worked in "the pit" as a market maker.
The work he did laid the foundation for what would later become the VIX - to this day one of the most widely used indicators worldwide. After leaving Chicago to run the futures and options division of the British banking giant Lloyd's TSB, Shah moved up to Roosevelt & Cross Inc., an old-line New York boutique firm. There he originated and ran a packaged fixed-income trading desk, and established that company's "listed" and OTC trading desks.
Shah founded a second hedge fund in 1999, which he ran until 2003.
Shah's vast network of contacts includes the biggest players on Wall Street and in international finance. These contacts give him the real story - when others only get what the investment banks want them to see.
Today, as editor of Hyperdrive Portfolio, Shah presents his legion of subscribers with massive profit opportunities that result from paradigm shifts in the way we work, play, and live.
Shah is a frequent guest on CNBC, Forbes, and MarketWatch, and you can catch him every week on Fox Business's Varney & Co.
Or to contact Money Morning Customer Service, click here.