My No. 1 "Bankable" Prediction for 2020

Over the weekend, I told my subscribers about my no. 1 most "bankable" prediction for 2020.

It starts with a simple thought that most investors haven't latched on to yet.

It's something you can use to immediately increase your profit potential this year and, frankly, for much of the next decade. What I have to say is simply that powerful.

The trick is that it's not that obvious – which is why any investor who is not watching today risks being left behind. So, please share this video with anybody you think needs to see it!

Without further ado…

Here's my no. one most "bankable" prediction for 2020.

Key Takeaways:

The secret to creating terrific wealth is following companies with $1 billion valuations. The bottom 10% of companies with valuations over $1 billion are destroying as much value as the top 10% create, which is why you and your money want to be with the "creators." Risk management is critical because unsuspecting investors will get creamed. Playing the offense is ALWAYS the better choice.

Revealed: You Could Add $80,411 to Your Yearly Household Income Starting Today

For the first time ever, wealth-building expert Keith Fitz-Gerald is revealing 76 of the best, most unconventional ways you can supplement your income.

All together, they could add up to an additional $80,411 to your yearly paycheck.

And the best part?

You can get started on some of them in as little as 10 minutes.

Which means you can start living the life of your dreams TODAY. Just click here to learn more.

The post My #1 "Bankable" Prediction for 2020 appeared first on Total Wealth.

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.