Stop Playing Defense and Grab the Bull Market by the Horns - Here's How

The next chapter in the ongoing saga of inflation took an optimistic turn yesterday, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rating coming in at 3%. Considering that it was 8.9% a year ago, it's a strong suggestion that we're heading in the right direction.

On top of that, the economy as a whole hasn't shown much sign of slowing down, which suggests that the recession everyone's been so worried about may not come to pass after all. Markets are responding in a predictable way, with all major indices up as I write this.

Anyone who's been following me for a while knows that I'm firm in my belief that we're in the beginning stages of a new bull market. Well, now, we've got one more data point in favor of that conclusion - for the first time in five months, the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index outperformed the normal index, which is weighted by market cap.

What that means is, we're starting to see broadening of support for a rally, and we're becoming less dependent on the so-called Magnificent Seven to see us through. That's great news for a bull market.

So now that things are trending in a good direction, I've gotten a lot of questions about whether it's time to shift gears, and if so, how. Everyone's been playing defense for a while now, looking for income plays, shifting their portfolios around to "recession-proof" industries, and piling capital into instruments like Treasuries or hard assets like gold.

Well, I'm here to say it: it's time to shift gears. As for how, I have the answer for you in this week's Buy This, Not That video, where I break down what profits to take now and where to reallocate them to get the most out of the current trend.

Check it out:





Tomorrow's going to be a big day, kicking off the next earnings season as major financial institutions report in. I'll have an in-depth look for you at how earnings reports could impact where the market goes next, and I guarantee you that there'll be a few surprises you're not expecting.

Keep an eye out, and I'll catch you then.

