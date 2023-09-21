The Best Auto Stocks to Buy (or Avoid) Right Now

Start the conversation
With the Federal Reserve hawkishly indicating that interest rates could remain high as long as 2026, you're going to see a lot of investors looking for safety plays in order to hedge against doldrums in the stock market.
One of the classic "blue chip" stock categories is automobile companies, mainly because Ford Motor Company (F) and General Motors Co (GM) are household names. And with the United Auto Workers on strike, the auto sector is back in the news in a big way, so the renewed interest here doesn't surprise me.
The trick to finding the best opportunities among car companies is to play both the long game and the short game at the same time. On the far horizon, we know that all the talk is about electric vehicles and driverless automation, but a lot of the plays in that arena are very speculative. We're still a long way off from a future where infrastructure will allow for EVs to be the norm.
In the here and now, the best way forward is to do some good old-fashioned Economics 101 and see who comes out on top - who's profitable, who's loaded with debt, and who's got the most growth potential in a business sector that's been hit hard by runaway inflation, tightening consumer credit availability, and flagging sales.
For the biggest winners and the worst losers, check out this week's video:
Anyone who's been following me for a while knows that I've been shouting from the rooftops about the business sectors that are going to get hit hardest by the Fed's "higher for longer" strategy. Now that we've got definitive signals that they're committed to keeping rates high, more pain is potentially on the way, especially for commercial real estate, which is caught in the middle of a debt crisis and changing attitudes about the nature of work.
But here's the thing - there's as much, if not more, money to be made in a down market than in an up market, and savvy investors who know what to look for have made a killing every time real estate has slumped.
This time will be no different, except for one thing - I want as many people as possible to join in on Wall Street's game. So I've prepared a full briefing for you - check it out here.
